All season long, dominance has defined the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team. But after an undefeated start to its season, the roles were reversed Friday night.

The Wolverines (7-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) were soundly defeated by No. 1 Penn State (9-0, 2-0), 30-8, in a dual meet where the Nittany Lions brought all the firepower.

“We thought we could win,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “… We just didn’t match the intensity on the mat and the bottom position and some of the things tactically got away from us a little bit.”

The contest might have gotten out of hand, but not without a strong start for the Wolverines. No. 23 graduate Jack Medley kicked things off at 125 pounds against Gary Steen and made quick work of him. Medley landed five total takedowns in the bout and a four-second near-fall propelled him to a 19-3 technical fall victory.

“Jack got us off to a great start,” Bormet said. “He’s been competing better and more consistently each time he steps on the mat. I think tonight was just another example.”

Medley’s victory got Michigan off to a promising 5-0 start over the Nittany Lions. But quickly, it all came crashing down.

Penn State took eight out of the remaining nine matches. Once the Nittany Lions got on a roll, the Wolverines couldn’t respond.

To make matters worse, Michigan fell in matches it felt it had the ability to win. One of those contests involved 157-pound No. 10 redshirt senior Will Lewan, who was upset by No. 17 Levi Haines. Lewan lost by decision in sudden victory after he was taken down by Haines in the overtime period. The loss marks Lewan’s second in his last three bouts, matchups the Wolverines can’t afford against top teams like Penn State.

No. 5 165-pound redshirt junior Cam Amine also suffered his first loss of the dual campaign. He fell to No. 16 Alex Facundo by tiebreaker, after allowing Facundo to send the bout to overtime. In the tie-breaking period, Amine struggled to control Facundo on the mat, adding three more points to the Nittany Lions’ total.

“We expected Will and (Amine) to get their hands raised,” Bormet said. “They wrestled good guys, but those were definitely just two winnable matches, and we just gotta get to more scoring positions. … We gotta be wrestling and doing the right things on the mat with more consistency.”

With the experience and firepower Amine and Lewan bring to the team, the Wolverines desperately needed them to earn points as the losses piled up. And after the two upset losses, a victory was all but set in stone for Penn State.

One bright note for the Wolverines came from No. 2 heavyweight fifty-year senior Mason Parris, who defeated No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet to end the meet with some momentum that Michigan could carry going forward. And although Parris didn’t secure a riding time point, it was still a teaching moment for the rest of Bormet’s roster.

“Mason’s match is a good example of … a really tough, hard-fought match,” Bormet said. “From a riding standpoint, that was a key moment, and that’s when you go back to Cam, Cam had an opportunity. He’s up by one (with) 20 seconds left riding, and that 20 seconds (was) a key moment. They’re just little areas, but I think Mason’s match is definitely a good example.”

And despite Friday night’s blowout loss, teaching moments will be invaluable for Michigan as it tries to rebound to its previous dominance.