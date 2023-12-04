The No. 7 Michigan wrestling team had high hopes heading into the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday morning in Las Vegas. Coming off two dominant road victories to open the season, the Wolverines had seven wrestlers seeded in their respective weight classes, including five seeded in the top four.

But when the tournament’s semifinal rounds passed by on Saturday with only one Wolverine advancing to the championship, the team dealt with a feeling of disappointment surrounding the team’s lack of aggression.

Graduate heavyweight Lucas Davison’s runner-up performance highlighted what was otherwise an underwhelming invitational for Michigan, which finished eighth out of 35 teams in this year’s field with 81.5 points. Struggling with shot offense and a lack of takedowns, the Wolverines were held back across the board, stranding them short of their potential.

“I thought the group we brought to Las Vegas was capable of much more,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “But our aggressiveness and our offense didn’t show up.”

This sentiment rang true even for the team’s veterans, including Davison.

As the one seed, Davison was dominant early in the heavyweight bracket, winning two of his first three matches by major decision and cruising into the championship round. In his first big test as a Wolverine, the Northwestern transfer and two-time All-American had cemented himself as one of the team’s stars.

Against Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida in the championship though, Davison put up only three points, leaving him feeling that he should’ve been more aggressive in the bout’s early stages.

“I saved (my offense for) too late in the match,” Davison said. “I think things are gonna go my way a lot more if I open up with my offense.”

Redshirt senior 165-pounder Cameron Amine also saw the downfalls of defensive wrestling in the semifinals against Oklahoma State’s Izzak Olejnik. After a first period duck-under takedown gave Amine a 3-1 lead, the Michigan captain looked poised for a championship berth.

Still leading 4-2 late, however, Amine took his foot off the gas, no longer looking to attack but instead aiming to keep the clock running to prevent his opponent from stealing a come-behind win with sprawls and hand fighting. Olejnik’s persistence paid off, though, as a takedown with just five seconds remaining won him the bout.

“Overall, the foundation you want to ingrain is for guys to just compete freely and use all their skills,” Bormet said .

With Amine wrestling more conservatively down the stretch, Olejnik was able to use Amine’s defense against him. He slid by as Amine backed up without worrying about having to defend a shot, ultimately finding room to attack and advancing to the championship.

In addition to Davison, another bright spot for the Wolverines was redshirt junior Jaden Bullock, who bounced back from a first-round loss to advance to the consolation semifinals and earn a sixth-place finish. His aggressive playing style was a large part of how he turned his performance around.

“I thought he led the way in terms of how freely he competed through every position and every match,” Bormet said.

But outside of Bullock, no Michigan wrestler outperformed their seeding, making for an uneventful tournament. Few Wolverines found themselves on either side of an upset and, for the first time in six Cliff Keen Invitationals, no Michigan wrestler took home an individual title.

Despite a disappointing weekend, Bormet remains confident in his team’s potential going forward.

“The good news is, it’s the first weekend of December and we have a group that’s capable of a ton of success this season,” Bormet said.

The sixth-year coach plans on using the upcoming training cycle to instill that aggressive nature and free mindset in his team as they prepare for the season to get back underway in January.

The Cliff Keen Invitational was a learning opportunity for the Wolverines. And despite not taking home any individual championships, Michigan hopes to use this weekend as a chance to assess how they stack up against other high-level national competition, building towards the rest of the season and their ultimate goal of a national championship.

But to get there, the lesson they’ll have to learn is that defensive wrestling can only get them so far. To achieve their goals, the Wolverines will have to go out and take it themselves. They will need to find confidence in their attacking to consistently put points on the board, instead of sitting back and waiting for their opponents to lose the bouts for them as they did in the Cliff Keen Invitational.