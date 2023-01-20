Last season, Michigan stunned the wrestling world, defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. But those shockwaves cooled as the Nittany Lions got the last laugh, securing the 2022 NCAA Championship. Once again tasked with proving they can wrestle at the highest level, the Wolverines are knocking on the doorstep.

Any time a team heads on the road in the Big Ten, it will be in for a rowdy atmosphere and a grueling dual. Friday night’s dual that pits the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team against No. 1 Penn State in State College will be the test of all tests, with the Wolverines looking to build on their shock Big Ten Title from last year.

“The Big Ten is celebrated, so we wrestle in front of large crowds often,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet told The Daily Thursday. “(Friday) will definitely be a really large crowd, but we love that environment. We love that large gladiator environment … those are special opportunities to compete and put on a show.”

The gladiator on the other side stands taller than the typical Big Ten opponent. The Nittany Lions, defending NCAA National Champions and winners of nine titles since 2011, boast a lineup that includes three back-to-back individual NCAA champions in Roman Bravo-Young (133 lbs), Carter Starocci (174 lbs) and Aaron Brooks (184 lbs), as well as many highly-ranked competitors. But the Wolverines are focusing on themselves and keeping their normal preparation in practice this week.

“Great week of practice,” Bormet said. “Energy and intensity have been great. The guys are excited to compete. I don’t think we did anything out of the ordinary. … This is a great opportunity. It’s another great dual meet.”

This ordinary week of practice is a testament to the work Michigan has put in throughout the season so far, and the continued team progression Bormet has observed. Now, the Wolverines have this opportunity to apply it against Penn State.

However, this team’s growth will be challenged. Michigan redshirt senior No. 11 Will Lewan, an NCAA All-American last year at 157 lbs, will face off against No. 17 Levi Haynes Friday night. Lewan has had to work on his mentality on the mat and maintain “confidence in a lot of areas” in order to wrestle to his full potential in each match.

“He had one match this year where he didn’t have that (attacking) mindset and it affected his wrestling,” Bormet said. “… Ideally I want to see consistency in how he’s competing. And the kind of attack mindset he’s wrestling with. He’s capable of scoring and he’s really good in all three positions.”

The Wolverines will have to capitalize on chances whenever they can. One of the more likely point-scoring opportunities Friday comes in the first match, with No. 23 graduate Jack Medley likely to compete against struggling Gary Steen at 125 lbs. Medley has relentlessly shown that mindset Bormet desires in his players, translating it into ranked upsets in his last two matches.

Following that, Michigan’s No. 12 Dylan Ragusin will look to avenge his 0-3 record against top-ranked Bravo-Young, who won by decision in each of their matches. Further down the lineup, redshirt junior No. 5 Cameron Amine will wrestle against No. 16 Alex Facundo at 165 lbs. Amine’s cousin, Myles, placed second for the squad in the 2022 NCAA Championships last season, losing to the Nittany Lions’ Aaron Brooks. Brooks will face off against Michigan’s upset-minded graduate No. 9 Matt Finesilver at 184 lbs, preceding the heavyweight feature match.

The feature match will have a big-bout feel to it, as fifth-year No. 2 Mason Parris will face No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet. Parris, long been chasing the top ranking and an NCAA Championship to his name, is competing in his first full season due to redshirts, injuries, and Covid-19. He worked hard over the offseason to rebuild his body after injury held him out of the first part of the 2021-22 campaign, and is now ready for this opportunity to face Kerkvliet.

“I want to see him wrestle freely, win the hand flight and dominate on the mat on the top position as much as he can,” Bormet said. “I think those are some key areas for him. And just wrestle to his full potential.”

To have a chance against such a highly-touted lineup and storied program, the Wolverines will need to wrestle to their full potential. Despite the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 ranking, Bormet is optimistic they can reach the peak of the sport, downing Penn State in the process.

“We’re knocking on that door now,” Bormet said. “… I feel real confident that we’re moving in that direction. (We’re) excited about the opportunity in the dual meet and excited about our position for the rest of this season.

Michigan has knocked on the doorstep before. Now the Wolverines are ready to burst it open.