On the heels of its first Big Ten loss — a 27-9 rout against Penn State — Friday night, the No. 11 Michigan wrestling team could have been discouraged by its frustrating defeat. Instead, the Wolverines reasserted their position as one of the top teams in the conference.

Michigan (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong, defeating No. 13 Rutgers (10-2, 3-1 Big Ten), 23-10, Sunday. Rather than focusing on the loss two days prior, they found silver linings and refocused their energy on the Scarlet Knights.

“Sergio Lemley (had) the No. 2 ranked guy on his heels, and Bullock, same thing,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said in regards to Penn State’s win. “And Will Lewan (was) a score away.”

According to Bormet, keeping Penn State close was well within reach, even if the score suggested otherwise.

So when the Wolverines entered Crisler Center Sunday, they did so with a point to prove — and prove the point they did. Michigan established the truth to Bormet’s words, defeating Rutgers 23-10 and leaving little doubt as to the quality of their group heading deeper into Big Ten competition.

The Wolverines began hot, winning their first 3 bouts. In the first, graduate Michael DeAugustino kept Dean Peterson scoreless in their 125-pound pairing, winning 1-0. In the third, freshman Sergio Lemley hung tight on his way to a 10-9 victory despite having two overtime takedowns reversed.

“They kept on taking them back,” Lemley said. “So it’s just one takedown after another.”

Rutgers’ Michael Cetta got three points back for Rutgers, but by only the fourth bout, the match already felt close to over at 9-3. Michigan poured it on, extending their lead to 16-3 behind a major decision victory from graduate Will Lewan in the 165-pound class.

The Wolverines maintained the pressure as Jaden Bullock took down Rutgers’ Brian Soldano in the 184-pound weight class. Bullock’s win was the exclamation point for Michigan. Up 9-2 in the third period, Bullock stayed on the attack, adding another takedown to extend the lead to 10 and gain a four-point major decision for the team.

“(Against) Penn State, I was tied and then I lost by not staying aggressive,” Bullock said. “Scoring as many points as possible — that’s usually my gameplan, but I kind of blanked at Penn State. So I was making sure I executed this match.”

Bullock’s win ballooned the lead to 20-6, putting the match solidly out of the Scarlet Knights’ reach. The Wolverines’ victory exemplified the approach they want to take to every dual-meet going forward.

“The mindset was just control ties and a higher attack rate, which the guys today definitely did a better job of,” Bormet said.

Michigan’s success in controlling ties and maintaining leads was simply too much for the Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines’ blowout win sends a message to the conference that they are able to take out high-level teams with authority. They’ll prepare for another opportunity to move up further, facing undefeated in-conference Ohio State Friday.

Michigan exited Crisler with another tally in the win column and proof they can put together a complete performance. After an 18-point loss, the win certainly felt good.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Bullock said, smiling. “I want to keep winning.”

If the Wolverines continue to come with the mindset and execution they did Sunday, Bullock and Wolverines might just keep having fun.