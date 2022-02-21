MOUNT PLEASANT – Halfway through the Michigan wrestling team’s final dual meet of the season against Central Michigan, the Wolverines were backsliding. With three straight losses heading into the break, the Wolverines trailed the Chippewas 12-8.

But despite the deficit, it was apparent even before the upper weights took the mat that Central Michigan’s lead wouldn’t hold.

Not because Michigan would change its mindset or adopt a new game plan. But simply because Michigan’s upper weights are special, and the Chippewas are not.

In a fashion similar to their performances in all but one dual this season, the upper weights dominated, garnering five straight wins and twenty team points to push the Wolverines to a 28-12 victory, closing out the dual meet season.

But despite the fact that the Wolverines won the dual meet in a dominant fashion, it’s hard to say that anything new can be gleaned from the victory. By all means, Michigan put together a solid performance on Sunday. But at the same time, the Wolverines didn’t demonstrate anything new about themselves going one for four in tossup matches, and losing in a predictable fashion each time.

“It’s impossible to dominate every position in a dual no matter who you are,” said 197 lb graduate student Pat Brucki. “There’s always situations we can improve on, and we’re gonna focus on those. And unfortunately we didn’t get all ten (bouts).”

Sunday’s action started with two straight Michigan victories, one at 125 lbs where redshirt senior Jack Medley, edged past Central Michigan’s Brock Bergelin, 5-2, in a tight, tie-up heavy match, and the second at 133 lbs where redshirt freshman Dylan Ragusin was electric, scoring ten takedowns and a four-point nearfall to earn a 24-9 second period technical fall and five team points, giving the Wolverines an 8-0 lead.

But after Ragusin came the backslide, not just in terms of losing matches, but losing progress made throughout the season.

At 141 lbs, Stevan Micic, a 2018 NCAA runner up and 2020 Olympian had sky high expectations coming into the season, expectations that he has been unable to live up to so far. That didn’t change on Sunday.

Once again, in a painstakingly familiar fashion, Micic came up just short, doomed by his inability to earn an escape. Micic had Central Michigan’s No. 13 Dresden Simon on his back, enough for a commanding 6-0 advantage. But despite the lead, Micic was unable to earn a victory, getting put on his back in the second period and ridden out. A third period escape would put Simon on top and earn him a 7-6 victory.

“The bottom line is, he’s gotta continue to wrestle throughout positions, hard for seven minutes,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “ The mental and technical adjustments need to keep happening. But he’s got to be consumed with wrestling hard for seven minutes.”

Micic had a chance to shift the narrative of his season on Sunday. But he didn’t.

At 149 lbs Kanen Storr, coming back from an injury, had Corbyn Munson in prime position to score major points, but instead got rolled and pinned.

Will Lewan too regressed from the highs he’s reached at other points this season, still showing the same weaknesses.

Lewan’s problem has consistently been his offense. Lewan rarely gets taken down as his leg defense is impeccable, but matches cannot be won simply by preventing opponents from scoring, and on Sunday, Lewan didn’t do much else. Through nine minutes neither Lewan nor his opponent Johnny Lovett had scored a takedown, and the bout moved to the tiebreaker with a score of 1-1. In the tie-breaker, Lewan’s opponent escaped one second faster than he did, and that was all it took for Lovett to earn the victory.

“Will needs to give himself more opportunities to score,” Bormet said. “He didn’t give himself enough, and in tight matches like that, there’s no room for error.”

Lewan’s loss would be the Wolverines last, as the upperweights came out storming.

Logan Massa bullied Bret Fedewa for a 13-2 major-decision. Myles Amine trounced Ben cushman 20-7, and Pat Brucki dominated Aaron Bolo with a pin.

But these were all matchups where losses wouldn’t have just been unexpected, but strange.

The only real test an upper weight faced was at heavyweight where senior Mason Parris faced No. 8 Matt Stencel, and Parris showed up to the occasion with 7-4 victory in a bout he controlled from start to finish.

“We’re looking for those top-ten matchups,” said Brucki. “We’re looking for returning All-Americans and situations like that because that’s gonna simulate the NCAA’s. That very well could be an NCAA quarterfinal match, and Mason definitely did a fantastic job, he’s a monster.”

Sunday’s dual meet was a solid team performance that highlighted the Wolverines many strengths. But after Sunday, there isn’t much new to say about the team. Michigan is what it is. And what it is is a top tier team with an incredibly strong upper weight lineup and a superstar in Suriano, but whether it is a contender for a team title in March is still doubtful, and Sunday didn’t do anything to change that.

“I feel great about where we’re at,” Bormet said. “But I see clear things that we’ve got to continue to improve on…I see individual and overall areas that we’re gonna continue to press hard over these next 24 days.”