On Dec. 3, 2022, then-redshirt senior Lucas Davison of Northwestern stepped onto the mat for the heavyweight finals in the Cliff Keen Invitational. After two days of undefeated matches, one final battle stood between him and the heavyweight title. His opponent? Former Michigan heavyweight and 2023 Dan Hodge Trophy winner, Mason Parris. In a tight 6-4 bout, Parris won and Davison finished the tournament as runner-up.

One year later, No. 3 Davison found himself in familiar-but-opposite territory as he faced Iowa State’s No. 7 Yonger Bastida in the heavyweight finals of the 2023 Cliff Keen Invitational after transferring to the Wolverines this off-season. But a new singlet did not shift the narrative for Davison this time around as he once again found himself in the same position he was in the year before.

Taking on an initially defensive approach, Davison was able to hold off Bastida’s first few attacks, even scrambling out of Bastida’s control after being carried above his shoulders then slammed on the mat. However, while Davison was unable to capitalize on offensive opportunities, Bastida sealed the deal with nine seconds left on the clock via single-leg takedown. The 5-3 decision left Davison at second place, once again.

“Obviously, second place is not what we’re aiming for, so it kind of burns and it’s my last opportunity at that tournament to win,” Davison said. “But ultimately, the goal isn’t this midseason tournament. It’s NCAAs, it’s Big Tens.”

And that looking forward mentality is shared by Michigan coach Sean Bormet, who described the Wolverines’ performance at the tournament as “mediocre” and stated that the team did not reach its fullest potential. However, amid a series of disappointing bouts, Davison stood out to Bormet as a leader within the team by being the sole podium finisher.

“I thought he was aggressive and got through a lot of his offense, with the exception of his finals match,” Bormet said. “He had a tremendous effort, he just needed to let his offense go a little earlier in that match.”

While falling short of the heavyweight champion title was a tough pill to swallow, Davison sees the outcome as fuel for his ambitions this season.

“If you don’t face hardship and you don’t struggle this early in the season, sometimes you don’t really have much direction or much focus for your training,” Davison said. “Sometimes a hiccup in a tournament or a match like that is really just a blessing in disguise. It just doesn’t always feel that way.”

Being a high performer and leading force isn’t a foreign concept to Davison. Throughout his time at Northwestern, Davison had placed fifth at the 2023 NCAA Championships, was the 2022 Midlands heavyweight champion and was a two-time NCAA All-American at the heavyweight weight class. But Davison wants more after transferring to Michigan for his final year.

“I felt that I needed to change things up and try to put myself in an optimal training environment, which I think Michigan provides,” Davison said. “That’s why I came here.”

A year later, this time dressed in maize and blue, Davison found himself in the same position in Las Vegas, and time will tell if he lives up to his championship goals in his final year of eligibility.