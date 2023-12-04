Last season didn’t go as planned for Jaden Bullock — and neither did his first match at the Cliff Keen Invitational.

The 184-pound redshirt junior missed most of last season, competing in only one tournament and one dual meet last season. But in his first bout Friday at the Cliff Keen Invitational, Bullock lost to No. 15 Tony Negron from Arizona State. Yet, Bullock did not let this loss define his trip to Las Vegas, going on to win five matches in a row and finish in sixth place at the tournament.

“(Jaden) had a breakout performance closer to what we’ve always known his potential (to be),” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said Sunday.

In that first-round matchup, Bullock struggled to wrestle freely and unleash his full array of moves, losing to Negron in a 4-1 decision. Still, in returning from injury, the bout gave Bullock the boost of confidence he needed that he could still wrestle at a high level.

“(The loss) made me realize that I really could compete,” Bullock said. “I was close but I just didn’t have enough. I was just like, let it fly now.”

And after the first bout, Bullock let it fly.

He unleashed everything he had, winning five matches in a row to advance to the consolation semi-finals, including highlight wins over Ohio State’s No. 6 Gavin Hoffman — an All-American in 2022 — and North Carolina State’s No. 15 Dylan Fishback in 4-3 and 9-6 decisions, respectively. In these wins, Bullock let his offensive moves flow instead of holding back and wrestling conservatively.

But his performance meant more than his sixth-place finish. After a season off to recover from injury, Bullock’s run in the consolation bracket further restored his confidence as a wrestler — which he hopes to carry with him throughout the season.

“We try to keep it simple,” Bormet said. “The skills of wrestling are simple … The foundation you want to ingrain is just for guys to compete freely.”

Continuing to wrestle freely will allow Bullock to elevate his performance as he looks to return to an improved version of his previous form. Competing unattached while redshirting the 2021-22 season, Bullock placed first at the Edinboro and Purple Raider opens, finishes that drew hope of a bright future for the then-young Bullock.

“(When letting it fly) you can kind of see the mistakes that you’re making, instead of holding back and not being able to dissect your wrestling at all,” Bullock said. “There’s a lot of stuff to work on. I always have to get back with my coaches as they can work (with me) in those more specific areas.

In his first healthy season since redshirting two years ago, Bullock has lofty goals: to be an All-American at the end of the year. His win over Hoffman is a good start. The Buckeye was an All-American in 2022 and placed seventh at the Big Ten Championships last year.

“He’s a big contender for All-American status,” Bullock’s teammate, graduate Lucas Davidson said. “He’s really gritty, tough and technically savvy … I will not be surprised to see him on the podium come the end of the season.”

And to continue to develop as a wrestler and achieve these same results, Bullock can keep letting it fly to create future success.