In the span of a month, three former Wildcats became Wolverines.

Using their last years of collegiate eligibility, graduate wrestlers Chris Cannon, Lucas Davison, and Michael DeAugustino chose to spend it together as they have for the past four years at Northwestern. With family ties to wrestling and All-American accolades in their luggage, the Michigan wrestling program gained three veterans.

The first to hit the runway in Ann Arbor was Davison. Out of high school, he was recruited by the Wolverines, but his path ultimately veered to Northwestern despite his brother Andrew’s four-year tenure at Michigan. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Davison’s brother transferred to Northwestern and the pair spent one season competing together. Then, Davison decided to follow in his brother’s footsteps — but in reverse. He decided to spend his final year at Michigan.

Two brothers, two colleges and two paths, it seemed like Michigan was finally the choice for Davison.

“I made my decision by the time I entered the transfer portal,” Davison told The Michigan Daily. “Within three days basically and I had already committed to Michigan. It was a pretty open and close case. It was just a matter of helping Chris and Mike to make the right decision. I was in those guys’ ears the whole time. I turned into a recruiting pawn.”

Davison hit the transfer portal April 3 and three days later announced he would spend his last year at Michigan. And Michigan coach Sean Bormet played a huge role in the speedy transfer process.

“The crazy thing is I just literally had gotten in my car and pulled out of the driveway when I got the message that Lucas was in the portal,” Bormet told The Daily. “I was leaving for Chicago for the Big Ten coaches meeting. I called (assistant coach) Josh Churella to verify he’s in the portal and got the message back. So I called Lucas before I even left and set up a meeting with him right away for the next day. I drove to Evanston and met with Lucas.”

But with Davison committed, Bormet knew he wasn’t finished yet. His next stop after the meeting with Davison was straight to DeAugustino and Cannon. DeAugustino hit the portal four days after Davison, but Cannon entered the earliest of the trio on March 28. With open spots to fill in Michigan’s weight classes, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to push for all three.

For DeAugustino and Cannon, choosing Michigan came from different reasons and a bit of nudging from Davison’s end.

“We felt the coaches here and the team were the most similar to Northwestern,” DeAugustino told The Daily. “It gave us a chance to have a little bit of change, but not too much where it affected our wrestling and everyday life.”

Within the month, DeAugustino and Cannon were joining their Northwestern teammate in Ann Arbor.

The beginnings of their careers didn’t start in Evanston, though, the three wrestlers share one key component drawing them into the sport: family.

Cannon was introduced to the sport with his dad as coach. Tagging along to watch practices, he quickly took inspiration when his brother started wrestling. Once he watched someone he looked up to join the sport, he knew he needed to also.

Family also brought Davison into the sport.

Youth wrestling coaches are typically the fathers of future Division I wrestlers, and that was true with Davison and his father.

With his dad as a volunteer coach and two older brothers who were wrestlers, it seemed like a match. Similar to Cannon, Davison was surrounded by the sport through watching his dad’s practices. It may have started with jumping around or even playing dodgeball, but by fourth grade it became more serious for him.

But for DeAugustino, the situation was different. It didn’t start with only a brother or dad to introduce him to the wrestling world, but the entire family had their foot in the door and a monopoly on the spot. His grandfather holds a spot in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Pennsylvania Chapter. Next in line, his dad wrestled for Maryland for four years and is in the NWHOF for the Florida Chapter. And finally DeAugustino’s brother was an All-American at his club team at the University of Central Florida. Wrestling is in the DeAugustino blood, but for Michael it was never forced.

Although he saw it with his own dad as the coach and brothers in the sport, the depth of the family wrestling genes didn’t hit DeAugustino until he was a bit older and could realize how long the history ran.

Even with all the legacy and history behind him, DeAugustino’s journey started a little unorthodox — with a side of mischief. Watching his older brother practice for hours turned quickly into an act of mimicking.

“I kept on trying to wrestle kids in daycare,” DeAugustino said. “I would get in trouble in daycare for tackling kids because I saw my brother do it when he wrestled. So my parents started me when I was probably four or five, but I didn’t ever really get rushed into it.”

Finally though, the three family affairs eventually crossed paths. Coming from different directions and with three coaches named ‘Dad’, they all landed at Northwestern. As if by fate DeAugustino and Davison hosted Cannon for his recruiting visit at the beginning of their tenure.

The Wildcat program saw the trio in the formative years of their collegiate time. Years of tournament runs, injuries, and relationships played a monumental role in their careers.

The trios success and awards speak for themselves, and yet they aren’t the highlight of their careers. All three have earned All-American honors twice. Cannon represented the United States in the World Championships, DeAugustino has four appearances in the Big Ten Championships placing top five, and Davison has two top-10 finishes in the NCAA championships.

With histories like these, picking a highlight of their careers seemed impossible — and yet, each one had a clear answer.

“I had a bum ankle and I haven’t wrestled at all since I hurt it at the Big Ten,” Davison said. “Then I didn’t wrestle for two weeks leading up to Nationals and I had a skin disease between those two weeks as well and I was finishing my finals in my master’s program. I could barely walk and I still pulled out an All American finish and I was really proud of it.”

Adversity at a national championship is not an easy feat, especially with the mountain of adversity that was piled against him. Davison’s perseverance proved itself the minute he competed in the NCAA Championships at all.

In moments like those, the need for support is greater than ever. The three of them found that throughout their collegiate career, and looked to continue it in Ann Arbor.

“The biggest thing I’m proud of and thankful for is the relationships I’ve built through my time wrestling,” DeAugustino said. “We were pretty lucky at Northwestern to have a good group of guys behind us and carry out those relationships throughout the years. Then also looking forward to the same thing building here in Michigan.”

Those same relationships made at Northwestern have stayed with Cannon as he transitioned schools. In particular, his relationship and shared experiences with Wildcat wrestling coach, Matt Stornilo.

“(Stornilo) was my warmup partner for a lot of matches,” Cannon told the Daily. “And the one thing I remember was hugging him after Mike and I both made All-American and we both had pretty big wins. It was just a big moment for both of us because we always wrestled back to back.”

Having a coach for four years gives someone the opportunity to see the high and the lows. Those shared cheers or collective losses leaves the athletes looking up to the person that brought them all together.

But making that transition from schools means a change in leadership and the decision didn’t come lightly for this group. With a new coach and program, there is an opportunity for growth with the three of them being at a veteran point in their career compared to being a freshman.

“It’s different because I feel like I came to Northwestern at a point where you’re just jumping into college,” Davison said. “You kind of don’t know what the future holds for you and the coaches at Northwestern were really there for us. These coaches are just as supportive but it’s kind of different because I feel like we’ve all been around the block a time or two.”

Leaving a familiar team and home after four years is a bold choice that comes with so many unknowns. But jumping schools as a unit lessens that pressure. While this is not a common occurrence, it’s something easy to understand: the need to have familiar people around when everything else is different.

With a new school and a new team defining their year, it doesn’t change the goal they set for themselves. Asking what that goal was, there wasn’t a beat of hesitation — just three voices with the same message.

“A national championship.”

In just 30 days, Michigan gained three roommates, wrestlers, leaders, and friends to try to accomplish that goal.