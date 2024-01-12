It’s never too early to shine like a star. And the Michigan wrestling team’s freshmen Sergio Lemley and Beau Mantanona are proving that point.

In the words of Michigan coach Sean Bormet, Lemley is “ a blue collar kid from the Midwest,” while Mantanona has a “pretty laid back, California’s personality,.” But they have plenty in common, too; they’re roommates, they’re both highly talented wrestlers and they’ve both quickly emerged as cornerstones for the Wolverines’ program.

Lemley, a former football, soccer and lacrosse player, grew up in Illinois, where he eventually settled into wrestling at Mount Carmel High School. At Mount Carmel, he earned three state titles and compiled an overall record of 150-7, which earned him the No. 2 rank in the 132-pound recruiting class for his year. It was through the vast state-wide connections of Bormet, also an Illinois native, that Lemley landed on Michigan’s radar — and eventually committed to the school.

Mantanona is also a former soccer and football player. But it’s his background in Jiu Jitsu that influences his approach to wrestling. A three-time California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) titlewinner and No. 1 in the 152-pound class, Mantanona was recruited to Michigan through his association with assistant coach Kevin Jackson. Jackson was a development coach for USA Wrestling’s Cadet World Juniors program, who worked with Mantanona.

“I think the biggest thing for me was definitely just the people here,” Mantanona told The Michigan Daily. “I liked the culture, and just the coaches — the way they coached and just how they were as people — as well as the people on the team.”

Lemley and Mantonana headline the No. 2 recruiting class for the Wolverines, which boasts five wrestlers ranked in the top 35 nationally. But Mantanona and Lemley have stood out so far, cementing their places in the starting lineup and emerging as leaders.

They’ve both showcased strong starts to the season: Lemley is 9-3 overall and 3-0 in dual meets, while Mantanona is 15-4 and 1-0. A recent milestone was Mantonana’s win against South Dakota State’s No. 33 Tanner Cook — his first ranked win. Both have quickly adapted to life at Michigan.

“From strictly a viewpoint of performance, it’s definitely an upward trend,” Lemley told The Daily. “I feel like before I was kind of in murky water, just from reflecting on myself before and after (the Cliff Keen Invitational). It was the time to reflect and dig deep and realize what I was doing right and what I was doing wrong and to continue or cut out some things, which I’m still doing.”

Lemley’s attitude towards self-improvement exemplifies the ways in which the two stand out. They both understand the need for constant work if they want to improve, and have shown a willingness to put in that work.

“The thing that I think has really put them in a position where they’re leading this class is just their approach,” Bormet told the Daily. “Consistent hard work, wins, and these guys both have tremendous work ethic. They love the sport, they love to train, they love to compete.”

But in addition to their grit and focus towards their goal, there’s one thing that’s helped them carve out their role in the team: their relationship.

Mantanona and Lemley had an immediate connection that has been key to their quick acclimatization to college wrestling. Even though they’re not in the same weight class, they often spar, drill and work out with and against each other. Their shared passion for wrestling has not only brought them together, but also enabled them to push each other further.

“It’s just clear that they want to be great, and they’re willing to put the work in and do the things that requires,” Bormet said. “I think they kind of feed off each other in that way, which is outstanding.”

Though it’s still very early in their careers, Lemley and Mantanona have already demonstrated their immense promise in the first few weeks of this season. And their shared desire to succeed shows their potential to continue building in their young careers.