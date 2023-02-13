In Big Ten wrestling, it’s difficult to win — even more so when top wrestlers are sidelined with injuries.

No. 9 Michigan needed a conference win against No. 22 Indiana on Sunday in order to gain momentum heading into the postseason. Following a fall victory by No. 12 135-pound redshirt sophomore Dylan Ragusin and a pair of major decisions by both No. 1 heavyweight fifth-year senior Mason Parris and No. 18 125-pound graduate student Jack Medley, the Wolverines proved they are ready for the challenging path that lies ahead.

Despite having six of its starters ranked in the top 30 of its weight classes, Michigan was on the verge of going .500 in conference play with a loss to the Hoosiers. But after Friday’s disappointing loss to No. 2 Iowa, the Wolverines proved they had made the necessary adjustments to get a statement win, 23-18.

“We are just trying to continue to build the guys up,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “Mentally we’ve had some tough duals, we had some of our starting guys out of the lineup. So, you know, we’re trying to get healthy first and foremost.”

Injuries have torn through the Wolverines’ starting lineup. No. 22 149-pound redshirt freshman Chance Lamer, No. 4 165-pound redshirt sophomore Cameron Amine, and No. 27 141-pound redshirt junior Cole Mattin have missed time this season despite being starters. Lamer and has missed more than three weeks before returning to Friday’s meet against the Hawkeyes, but he did not step onto the mat against Indiana.

But the Wolverines’ next-man-up mentality showed the depth of their roster. Redshirt junior Pat Nolan stepped up in the 145-pound bout in place of the usual starter, Mattin, securing a crucial decision win that pushed Michigan’s lead into double digits.

Parris, the Wolverines’ captain, expressed the importance of positivity when injuries are hurting the starting lineup.

“It’s a team sport, but it’s also individual at the end of the day,” Parris said. “We’ve got to rally around these guys and keep them supported, keep them up, keep everything positive. And we’ve had a little bit of injuries this year and trying to overcome that has been difficult but … now we’re looking at the long term goal of being Big Ten champs and NCAA champs”.

With Parris at the helm, newcomers starting to find their rhythm and benefiting from hosting the conference championships, Michigan has a shot at winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Winning against a conference opponent in Indiana may be the spark that Michigan needs to make a serious tournament run, especially if it can get healthy in the meantime.