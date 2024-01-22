Redshirt junior Dylan Ragusin came into his 133-pound dual with a perfect 16-0 overall record. And facing No. 1 Penn State presented another challenge.

What makes his perfect record all-the-more impressive is that Ragusin is doing it after coming off of redshirt earlier this month. This gave Ragusin an opportunity for more competition instead of being on the sidelines.

“Coming out of redshirt was a big deal and I didn’t really know what I was going to do,” Ragusin said. “I had two quick duals coming out on my belt and then coming right into the No. 1 team in the country… it was super exciting to be in front of my home fans again.”

In the No. 11 Michigan wrestling team’s 27-9 defeat to the Nittany Lions, there wasn’t much to celebrate. While the Wolverines floundered, Ragusin, who gave six of their nine points, was a rare bright spot.

The dual didn’t start off strong for Ragusin, as he was taken down by Nagao with 1:45 left in the first period. But that quickly turned around as he earned an escape point and took down Nagao within 45 seconds giving Ragusin a one-point lead. Nagao answered and tied the score at four with an escape point with 41 seconds left to conclude the first period.

Despite surrendering the escape point, Ragusin did not surrender momentum along with it. While the second period was scoreless, it was still impactful for Ragusin as he earned 1:51 in riding time.

The scoring drought continued into the third period until Nagao won an escape point giving him a one-point lead heading into the final minute. But Ragusin wasn’t fazed by the deficit he faced.

“I had the riding time locked up, so it was gonna go into overtime,” Ragusin said. “I had to go out and get that takedown.”

Pinning Nagao early in overtime, it didn’t take long for Ragusin to get the takedown and win the dual. Not only did Ragusin get the win, but it also marked his first pin of the season.

“I knew he was gonna try to roll around and he’s funky in certain positions,” Ragusin said. “He got into my leg and I sat that corner pretty tough and I put him on his back. I was looking for the neutral danger, but I’ve actually just held him on his back long enough to get that far.”

Ragusin is now 3-0 in duals this season, making him just one of four Michigan wrestlers still undefeated in duals this year, and 17-0 overall.

“He’s an exceptional wrestler,” Bormet said. “Even while he was in redshirt, we wanted to keep him competing and to make sure he was getting matches.”

However, Ragusin knows his success isn’t enough, given the Wolverines’ overall struggles. There’s still work to be done as Michigan fell to Penn State.

“We’re not done yet, big games in March and just gotta keep competing hard,” Ragusin said.

Ragusin keeps racking up wins and isn’t afraid of anyone, not even wrestlers from the No. 1 team in the country. But with the Wolverines struggling, his success is just a silver lining. They need it to be more than that going forward.