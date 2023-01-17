After five matches and backed by a full arena, the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team was in the lead in its dual against No. 14 Wisconsin, 13-3.

Redshirt junior No. 6 Cameron Amine and Wisconsin’s No. 5 Dean Hamiti took to the mat in a rematch of last year’s 165-pound NCAA Tournament match. With Hamiti looking for revenge after last year’s loss and Amine returning from an injury, the question of who would come out victorious nearly a year later was on the forefront.

The answer: Amine.

“He’s wrestling really well, but he’s still kind of rolling into the season,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said.

With the pressure of facing such a highly ranked opponent, the 165-pounder needed to be cautious in his approach.

“This match, it’s a different mindset,” Amine said. “Go in, score points, but be smart … wait for the openings and attack.”

That patient mentality set the tone for the match.

With such highly and closely ranked players, neither wrestler was dominant to start. In a neutral position for the majority of the first period, Amine and Hamiti were feeling out the match, waiting for that first opening. With 20 seconds left, Amine managed to obtain a takedown, ending the first period with a 2-0 lead.

Amine started the second period in the bottom position, setting him up for an early escape and adding one point to his lead. However, in the last 40 seconds of the second period Hamiti was able to grab hold of Amine’s leg. Using this advantage, Hamiti moved into an offensive position, securing a takedown and reducing his deficit to one.

At the start of the third period, Hamiti closed the gap with an escape. With 20 seconds left on the clock, the wrestlers remained tied — overtime looking apparent. But, in the last few seconds Amine knew what he had to do.

“Stay calm, stay composed,” Amine said. “Get the takedown and score.”

After a shot by Hamiti, Amine saw the opportunity for a takedown and went for it. With Hamiti still holding onto his ankle, Amine was able to put him into a bottom position, gaining the leverage on top for a takedown. The move gave Amine a 5-3 lead with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

“I thought Cam did a great job just keeping his composure and knowing what he had to do in this situation to get his hand raised and win the match,” Bormet said.

Amine’s ability to remain calm under pressure worked to his advantage in the final moments of the match. Against such a closely ranked opponent, finding that advantage was critical.

“His concentration levels are extremely high and I think that was really the difference,” Bormet said.

This win, while inconsequential to the lead Michigan had run out to, reaffirmed Amine’s ability to compete against highly ranked opponents and come out on top. Remaining calm and composed under pressure proved to be the difference maker in Amine earning another win in his rematch against Hamiti.