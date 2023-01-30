After a devastating loss on Friday, the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team wanted to harness the opportunity in front of them: a chance to regain momentum with a strong showing against Maryland.

Michigan went out and competed in every weight class, and that was intuitive of their mindset. In a meet where new and old faces alike sought improvement, the Wolverines took care of business.

“After a tough loss like that it’s really talking about our mindset and looking through the close matches,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “Looking at how we actually wrestled in those matches because the mindset dictates the actual wrestling.”

That mindset proved to be essential against Maryland.

Among the old faces and signs of consistency for Michigan has been 184-pound graduate student No. 8 Matt Finesilver. Finesilver looked to rebound after a gut-wrenching loss on Friday despite showing signs of improvement. He rebounded in a big way against the Terrapins, winning off of a technical fall. Finesilver ended his bout in the first period after securing multiple takedowns and major decisions in decisive fashion.

Heavyweight fifth year No. 1 Mason Parris also continued his dominance against Big Ten opponents. Winning in a technical fall, Parris led the bout the whole way through, finishing with a score of 18-0.

Both Finesilver and Parris, as signs of consistency for the Wolverines, look to continue to improve and embrace more bouts.

“We’ve been grinding every week competing in two duels,” Parris said. “It has been tough in the Big Ten, but today we went out and gave it all we had in front of our home crowd. It is a lot of fun to do. We want to keep that momentum going and stay fresh into the postseason.”

In addition to those familiar faces, Bormet mixed in new faces to get more experience for Michigan.

In one of the most energetic bouts of the afternoon, 141-pound redshirt junior Pat Nolan won in a close contest. Nolan is not typically one to compete in his weight class for the Wolverines, but he was able to start the meet in a big way. Setting the tone for the remainder of the meet, Nolan showed signs of what Michigan is looking to improve on most – its offense.

“I thought the guys wrestled with more offense,” Bormet said. “They wrestled with a higher attack rate and riding was tougher. Those are some of the three things we didn’t do as good of a job against Ohio State but it was great to see them turn around and effort was great.”

Both the involvement of new and old faces allowed the Wolverines to take advantage of all the competition time they had, especially coming off the loss. Michigan hopes the motivation and momentum from Sunday can propel it into the remainder of Big Ten play and into the postseason.

Moving forward, however, the Wolverines look to improve greatly on their offense. The win against Maryland is a step in the right direction, but against stronger opponents offense, will become more critical.

“Offense wins in our sport,” Bormet said. “You gotta have great defense but offense wins and when the matches are tight, you gotta have the ability to ride and we did a much better job of that today.”

Bormet and Michigan continue to take advantage of the long seasons and compete in every match. Following the loss to Ohio State, the rebound win against Maryland with the varied lineup could be what it needs to move through the remainder of the season.