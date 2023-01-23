The Simmons-Harvey Invitational made it apparent that the Michigan women’s track and field team could end the season with multiple Big Ten season records. In their first scoring meet of the year, the Wolverines took first place with 195 points, cruising to a 79 point win over Ohio State, Michigan State, and Purdue.

Junior Samantha Tran set the tone with an early mile victory. With a late kick, she passed fifth year Kayla Windemuller on the last lap and crossed the line to finish at 4:45. Three of the top four finishers in the event were Wolverines — a harbinger of their continued success.

Sophomore Savannah Sutherland followed up Michigan’s dominance in the mile by setting a Big Ten season record in the 400 meter at 53.01. Her time clocked in at almost a second and a half faster than the Purdue runner in second place. Sutherland improved on her previous personal best by two seconds and set the meet record by over a second.

“That was a really great opener and I’m really excited to see how it goes throughout the season,” Sutherland said.

This wasn’t the only conference season record the Wolverines broke, though. Record setting was a pattern in the 2023 Simmons-Harvey Invitational, and fifth year Aurora Rynda’s 600 meter run was arguably the most dominant, clocking a time of 1:28.57 — more than four seconds ahead of senior Amber Gall.

“It’s definitely exciting to see those (records) so early,” Michigan assistant coach Charnay Ryland said.

With one lap left in the 800 run, Ohio State runner Aniya Mosley appeared to have the win locked up. Sophomore Samantha Hastie bounded past Mosley around the outside of the final turn and held her off for the final 60 meters to lock in the win.

“It definitely felt good to come back against (Mosley) at the end,” Hastie said. “I … came off the curb with some acceleration and that definitely helped me get by her.”

The meet’s point leader, junior Ziyah Holman, was dominant, bouncing back after a last place finish in the 60 hurdles to come in first in the 200 dash. It was a new PR for Holman for the event, and she did so in a competitive eight-runner field. Michigan’s three runners placed in the top five, ostensibly solidifying its win before the distance runners had even seen the blocks.

While the Wolverines had all but assured the win, they didn’t let up. Fifth year Samantha Saenz recorded the fourth fastest 3000 meter time in the Big Ten this year and added another win for Michigan. After sitting in the middle of the pack for the majority of the race, she took the lead with two laps to go, fighting through Ohio State competitors and around backmarkers to break her previous record by over 10 seconds. Saenz has started her 2023 campaign with back to back PRs in the mile and the 3000 meter race, respectively, and will look to maintain her success as the season continues to unfold.

The 4×400 meter relay A team rebounded after a second lap spill from Sophie Isom, winning the race by more than eight seconds. Savannah Sutherland dominated the second leg of the relay, running the fastest 400 meter split of the event at a blistering 51.4.

Rynda proceeded to hawk Michigan’s B team and Ohio State before handing the baton to the anchor Holman. With the crowd at her back, Holman ran five seconds faster than second place Ohio State’s anchor, capping off a remarkable comeback and showcasing the resilience and raw talent of the team.

“It felt crazy,” Sutherland said. “The 4×4 team is chasing to go to Nationals. … That’s the hope for the rest of the season.”

In the field, junior Mia Manson recorded the third-best Big ten pole vault mark this season at 4.16 meters. Her mark was a personal PR, and she came close to clearing 4.31 meters on her last attempt. If Manson can find even more height going forward, Michigan could have an important, consistent field scorer. Elsewhere, senior Ameia Wilson and sophomore Riley Ammenhauser set personal bests in the long jump and triple jump, respectively. Ammenhauser’s 12.81 meter jump set a Big Ten season record — one of many for the Wolverines this past Saturday.

It felt like every event saw a Michigan runner set a personal record or land somewhere in the top five of the Big Ten, a positive sign as the Wolverines head to road meets until the Silverston Invitational Feb 17.

“When we move into other people’s turf, I think we have that mindset of being dominant,” Ryland said. “We take a lot of pride in competing at home and defending our turf.”

Consider the turf defended.