Four weeks out from the Big Ten Championship, the Michigan women’s track and field team headed out west for the Mt. Sac Relays.

Although the Wolverines split their squad this past weekend, Michigan staked its claim as one of the top track and field teams in the nation. Both those in the infield and on the track etched their names into program history as the Wolverines look to set themselves up for a successful back end of the season.

In California, Michigan faced notable competition in USC, Georgia, Stanford and Arizona, among others. The new, tough competition gave the Wolverines an opportunity to measure their ability against slightly more difficult opponents.

Two program records in the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays headlined Michigan’s trip. Though they came in seventh overall in the Division 8 race, the team of junior Aasia Laurencin, sophomore Savannah Sutherland, junior Ziyah Holman and sophomore BreeAna Bates topped their heat.

With a time of 44.10, the group clocked in over half a second faster than nearly the same squad’s mark of 44.70 earlier in the season at UCF — continuing their success and growth from the indoor season. Bates once again proved her anchoring abilities by finishing confidently and sealing the heat win for the Wolverines.

Michigan’s other school record, in the 4×400-meter relay, was achieved in a similar fashion. Graduate student Nikki Stephens, Holman, fifth-year Aurora Rynda and graduate student Sophie Isom led the Wolverines to a second relay record of 3.33.12, three tenths of a second faster than the previous record set in 2016.

Holman continued her impressive season this past weekend. Setting records in both the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays only further established her as one of Michigan’s — and the country’s — top sprinters.

While eyes were naturally drawn to the track on Friday and Saturday, the Wolverines’ field competitors performed as well as they have all season.

Sophomore jumper Riley Ammenhauser finished third in the triple jump. Ammenhauser already owned the third best jump in school history at 12.77m, and her Mt. Sac leap of 12.74m gives the jumper yet another top five mark.

Fifth year thrower Corinne Jemison also continued her successful season on the infield, placing second in the shot put with a 16.57m toss. She started slow but finished strong, only breaking 16 meters on her final — and farthest — throw. Jemison’s mark, which ranked second all time, means she is now the owner of Michigan’s top three shot put marks.

“(On) my last throw, I was just trying to minimize the cues that I was given,” Jemison said. “I think my coach does a really good job with giving me cues … I really just listen to what she said … and that worked beautifully.”

Jemison’s ability to zone in and deliver a toss 0.6 meters farther than any of her previous ones highlighted the Wolverines’ field performance. And, while her records are certainly impressive, they weren’t Jemison’s focus over the weekend.

“For me it’s just about competing and being in that moment,” Jemison said. “… If I look at the big picture I start to overthink things.”

This mentality is indicative of Michigan’s mindset as a whole on Friday and Saturday. Despite the fierce competition, sprinters and field athletes alike were able to run within themselves and improve upon school records as a result.

As scoring meets approach, the Wolverines will look to build on a strong foundation constructed through performances like this past weekend’s. If they can do so, Michigan looks to be poised for a top Big Ten finish come mid May.