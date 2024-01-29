For most of the Michigan women’s track team, a week of preparation before a competition involves a concentrated focus on one kind of event — perhaps it’s building endurance for distance running or landing new measurements for long jump.

For senior Clare McNamara, her week’s focus revolves around five different events.

And at the nonscoring Michigan Invitational, that training appeared to have paid off. As one of two Wolverines in the Pentathlon, McNamara competed in five starkly different events: 60 meter hurdles, 800 meters, high jump, long jump and shot put. She went on to gather 3,691 total points, finishing second in the event and setting three new personal records.

“It’s such a challenging event,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “From a competitor’s standpoint, it’s tough. You have five events all in one day. From a training perspective, you’re trying to combine all that into a training week. It definitely makes for a lot of juggling for her.”

This juggling act yielded mixed results across her many events. Her first event of the day, the 60-meter hurdles, proved to be her achilles’ heel. At 10.06 seconds, McNamara finished last of the nine pentathletes.

As McNamara moved from the track to the field events, though, she wrote out a different story. Shortly after her bottom-of-the-pack finish, McNamara swiftly flew over the 1.63-meter crossbar in the high-jump, setting a new personal-best and coming in third.

“I think high jump was a really big day for me,” McNamara said. “There’s definitely a lot of room for improvement (in hurdles) especially because little changes can make big points.”

McNamara continued to build on the momentum of her comeback performance with a first-place finish in shot put, launching a distance of 13.07 meters — a sizable 2.38 meters ahead of second place. To solidify her dominance in the field events, a 5.33-meter long jump put her in second place, closely behind her teammate, senior Mia Manson.

Following her streak of podium finishes in the field events, McNamara went into her final event of the invitational — the 800-meter race — in second place, trailing Wisconsin’s Shaina Zinter by a thin 156 points. But the Badgers’ running fortitude shone through with Zinter’s unwavering lead throughout the race, despite McNamara’s efforts to close the gap. McNamara finished the 800 meter in second, placing second overall and 265 points behind Zinter.

“She’s definitely taken a step forward this year,” Sullivan said. “I think (her statistics) set her on that trajectory for the Big Ten’s and will give her a lot of confidence going into the end of the season.”

And while there is much to look forward to with her new numbers, McNamara emphasizes that she is “never satisfied.”

“Obviously with an event like the pentathlon, there’s always room for improvement,” McNamara said. “…It’s rare that all the events go right, but you just try to stay in the right mindset no matter what and deal with adversity.”

McNamara’s unique position on the team of competing in multiple events is largely attributed to one person: Michigan associate head coach Jenni Ashcroft. As a high-schooler, McNamara did not envision herself having to specialize in multiple track and field events — she didn’t even know what a pentathlon is.

But as a three-sport athlete, her success in her two other sports — volleyball and soccer — was what caught Ashcroft’s attention. With McNamara’s high jumps in volleyball and running endurance in soccer, Ashcroft recognized her potential for taking on the “multi-event” position at Michigan. And in her four years as a Wolverine, McNamara has continually strived to reach this potential.

“We do a couple events each day just to keep things balanced,” McNamara said. “It’s tough, but it’s nice having a coach that knows what they’re doing and just (needing to) trust the coaches, trust the process.”

As Michigan looks to build on last season’s successes, McNamara looks to simultaneously build on her own from this weekend’s meet. And just like how she carved out a distinctive place on the team, she can continue to find distinctive ways to impact the team throughout the season. Because although five events may be daunting, McNamara is finding her way to establishing herself in all of them.