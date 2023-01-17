Although the Michigan Invitational was a non-scoring performance, Michigan displayed both dominance and need for improvement. The track athletes were successful but the Wolverines faltered in their field events. The track athletes took first in seven of the nine events, while the field events earned first in just one of its six events.

Although the scoring of the invitational wasn’t cumulative, Michigan’s performance proved that it has the potential to be dangerous in upcoming events. While the field event results are not perfect, the early success indicates a high ceiling, given that this is only their second event of the season.

“I think the women’s team had a great day today,” fifth year distance runner Samantha Saenz said. “There was a lot of personal bests.”

Saenz ran one of those personal bests, finishing first in the mile run at 4:46.39. She had to earn that victory as the second place finisher, Toledo’s Lou Trois, clocked in just 52 milliseconds behind her. Saenz’s close win accounted for one of two Michigan victories decided by milliseconds. Sprinter Ziyah Holman won the 600 meter run in 1:31.22, edging out unattached runner Nikki Stephens by 34 milliseconds.

“The time wasn’t what I was expecting, to be frank,” Holman said. “I really appreciate the win.”

These close finishes bode well for the Wolverines as they prepare for competitive meets later in the season. The non-scoring meet gives Michigan chances to compete and pulling out neck-and-neck victories is great experience early in the season.

Although most of the track events resulted in dominant performances, Michigan came up short in the 60 meter run. The event was still close, senior sprinter Hannah Hearn took second running a 7.70. However, she lost to Michigan State sprinter Amani Nuels who finished at 7.59.

Despite the strong track performances, the Wolverines left themselves lots of room for improvement in the field events.

Its singular victory in the field events came from junior Corinne Jemison in the shot put where she threw 15.29 meters. Junior Mia Manson saw some success, tying for first in the pole vault, vaulting 3.96 meters. Beyond these two performances, however, the field events left a lot to be desired.

While the near perfection that the running athletes exhibited can’t always be expected, placing higher in the field events is essential moving forward.

Michigan did not place above fourth in any of the other four events. Senior Theresa Mayanja finished ninth in the long jump, freshman Gabi Newman placed sixth in the high jump, freshman Emma Jungeberg was seventh in the weight throw, and junior Morgan Flynn finished fourth in the pole vault.

The Wolverines’ finishes on Saturday were not optimal, but it leaves them hope for performances ahead. In the Wolverine Invitational on January 7th, Michigan had a top three finish in five out of the six field events. It had multiple athletes compete at that event that did not compete in the Michigan Invitational, showing that when the Wolverines have their strongest athletes, they find more success.

The questions about Michigan’s true strength in the field events will soon be answered as they continue into the season, but the Michigan Invitational showed that the field athletes have to pull their weight alongside the already strong runner’s performances.

“We’re getting ready for later in the season,” Michigan director of track and field Kevin Sullivan said. “This is all in preparation for those late season meets.”

The Michigan Invitational is a stepping stone for the team as the season progresses — now, the question is whether Michigan can build on its performances.