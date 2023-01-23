As their decisive tiebreak point bounced past the rackets of Michigan senior Andrea Cerdan and junior Merri Kelly, Oklahoma’s Dana Guzman and Julia Garcia Ruiz yelled and embraced in celebration. The point clinched not only a win for the pair, but a doubles point that would grant the Sooners an easier route to victory in the singles session.

Michigan fans in attendance, meanwhile, mirrored the body language of Cerdan and Kelly. While the instant response was deflation, it was also fleeting.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s also one point,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “So I told them we had opportunities, but there are six points still out there in the singles and you guys need to actually forget the doubles point that we just played, and just go back out there and fight again.”

Taking one look at the top of the scoresheet, one might conclude that the Wolverines’ loss in doubles play was frivolous to the final result on Friday: a statement win for the No. 20 Michigan women’s tennis team over No. 4 Oklahoma. But anyone who watched closely saw three matches that set the tone in which the Wolverines triumphed.

The session was relentless in its tight competition and punch-trading rhythm, and its deadlocked scoreboards reflected that perfectly.

Early in the competition, one match was tied at four games apiece while the other two were knotted at three each. Later on, the remaining two matches were simultaneously deadlocked at five, 30-all the score for both respective games in progress. And of course, with each team splitting the first two completed matches, the point-deciding third match ended in a tie-breaking 13th game.

Its elapsed time of over an hour reflected that tone as well, and justified the gut reaction at the instant of its conclusion. And with a closer look, that disappointment was also influenced by the Wolverines’ preparation in the fall.

“We’ve worked on doubles a lot this year, during fall semester and then since we’ve been back,” junior Jaeden Brown said. “So there’s definitely disappointment of not getting it … we just want to work a little bit harder and make sure we can get that point in the future.”

Brown and junior Kari Miller, the No. 2 duo in the nation, were in the first match to finish. Though the game tally stood at 5-4 with the Sooners’ top-slated Carmen and Ivana Corley returning for the match, Michigan was able to claim a 40-15 advantage — only to give up three consecutive points and lose to the sisters in abrupt fashion.

Over on Court No. 2, sophomore Julia Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones were the ones to bounce ahead in a 4-4 set. The Wolverines moved seamlessly to defeat No. 22 Alexandra Pisarva and Layne Sleeth, 7-5.

The tiebreak-forcing thriller on Court No. 3 rendered that result useless on the surface. Michigan, however, would heed the advice of its coach and consider the doubles point loss just as inconsequential.

“If you’re gonna dwell on that one point, we’re going to start slow in the singles and be disappointed,” Bernstein said. “So I thought we did a really good job on most courts, starting the singles off well.”

The doubles point itself was forgotten, but the energy remained. The Wolverines won the match by cloning that pressure placed on such a highly-ranked Oklahoma team in singles.

After continuing to trade punches in all but one of the first sets past 10 games, Michigan won them on all but one court. By the time the second sets of singles commenced, the pressure had overpowered the Sooners and the Wolverines scooped up five wins.

It was Michigan’s turn to yell and embrace in celebration this time, and it was fueled by the tone set in doubles play.