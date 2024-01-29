On Saturday, the doubles point came down to court three.

Freshmen Piper Charney and Reece Miller stood alone against Arkansas’s Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez Alonso, locked in a battle of serves and net play. The Wolverines’ pair clicked as the match came down to the wire, resulting in the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team flooding their court. That result relied on flawless communication between the two – and the entire team.

Strong communication was on full display over the weekend, as the Wolverines (4-1) took down Utah (3-2) and Arkansas (3-1) in a perfect outing. They blanked both of the programs 4-0, including handing the Razorbacks their first loss of the season. Additionally, Michigan’s success punches its ticket to the ITA Indoor National Championships in Seattle, Washington.

“Our goal from the weekend was to get to Seattle, and we are super happy to have that opportunity,” Wolverines coach Ronni Bernstein said. “The matches this weekend were great. It’s good to see our doubles coming together.”

Where communication matters most, the doubles point was Michigan’s focal point once again. The pair of graduate Anna Ross and sophomore Lily Jones as well as Charney and Miller both delivered on Friday, boasting 6-0 wins to capture the doubles point.

“As far as how our girls communicate during the matches, we talk about supporting each other a lot,” Bernstein said. “We have some very tough matches coming up so we will need to continue to improve.”

Regardless of their upcoming schedule, the Wolverines’ focus on communication was present, and noticeable at that. Charney started off hot in singles on Friday, taking care of her opponent swiftly and in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-1. Jones followed in her footsteps soon after, also making quick work of the opposition, 6-1, 6-1. To complete the sweep, senior Gala Mesochoritou found open court to put the deciding point against Yuhan Liu away, taking the game 6-2, 6-3, and the match, 4-0.

Having no intention of allowing its performance on Friday to be a one-hit wonder, Michigan came out with fortitude again Saturday.

Ross and Jones continued their streak, winning 6-1, thanks to the consistent stream of communication over the multiple games that got to a 40-40 deciding point. But, after the court one duo of seniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller fell, all the pressure to capture the doubles point rested on Charney and Reese.

Luckily for the Wolverines, Charney’s high-power serve and Reese’s smart net play were in perfect sync, which helped Michigan capture the doubles point for the second time. After the ball took its second bounce harmlessly against the back court to seal the doubles point, the entire team took over court three to celebrate.

“We want to show great energy and support for each other,” Bernstein said. “These girls care a lot about each other and have very high expectations and goals this year.”

The Wolverines exemplified those expectations with their singles play on Saturday. Razorback Indianna Spink retired due to injury against Mesochoritou, which left Michigan needing two points to seal the match. Once again, it started with Charney having no problem taking down Arkansas’ Morgan Cross, 6-1, 6-2. Kari also made her match brief, taking Gomez Alonso down in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

With their perfect weekend, the Wolverines have heightened competition awaiting them in Seattle. And, if the Wolverines keep communicating like they have, they’ll continue setting themselves up for success, with the chance to bring the ITA Championship home with them.