The No. 23 Michigan women’s tennis team was once again in an all too familiar place, down to its opponent in doubles play.

However, this time, on Senior Day, the Wolverines (16-5 overall, 10-1 Big Ten) stayed focused to win both the doubles point and the match, 4-1, against No. 39 Northwestern (13-8, 8-3), to close out the regular season. It was a day senior Anca Craciun will never forget.

The doubles trouble started early, as No. 89 sophomore Jaedan Brown and freshman Julia Fliegner were in an unfamiliar spot. The pair was down 4-1 and couldn’t make their partnership click. They attempted to rally back but their efforts fell short, ending their match, 6-3.

All eyes then turned to doubles No. 2 and No. 3 to rescue Michigan from an 0-1 deficit.

Craciun and junior Nicole Hammond battled through a contentious wind-fought set to prevail in the tiebreaker and give Craciun her final regular season home victory in her career.

At doubles No. 2, No. 16 sophomore Kari Miller and junior Andrea Cerdan also won their tie breaker after a grueling 55 minutes of play.

After a hard-fought doubles battle, the Wolverines prevailed in a testament to resiliency and teamwork.

“It was exciting for sure,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “That’s usually a really strong point for (Northwestern). So, it was big for us today.”

The Wolverines have struggled all season to find doubles pairs that consistently work. Bernstein has tested numerous new duos to find ones that click.

“It has been one of our struggles this year,” Bernstein said. “I’m proud of it. To win two breakers like that in tough conditions, it was definitely a boost for us.”

And for Craciun, who was a large part of that doubles comeback, it was a picture perfect finish on Senior Day.

“It was a very special moment,” Craciun said. “It was an unreal experience.”

Craciun has won 35 singles matches and 33 doubles matches in her tenure with Michigan, and went 11-6 in singles, overall, this season.

“When you talk about a student athlete, she has done everything,” Bernstein said. “Great academics. Great person, who works hard every day on the court for us.”

As doubles play wrapped up the Wolverines headed into their singles matches with a 1-0 lead as the wind refusing to let up — and neither did they.

At the No. 4 spot, Cerdan failed to overcome her opponent and lost in straight sets, 3-6. It was the only point Michigan gave up in the match.

But after that momentary lapse, the Wolverines’ doubles success carried them to victory. Sophomore Gala Mesochoritou started hot but argued with the chair umpire on a ball that she swore was out. The call gave her opponent an advantage in the set, but Mesochoritou got revenge and won instraight sets.

At the No. 2 spot, Brown was rebounding from her unusual doubles play loss. She took the first set with ease, then started the next set with a strong lead but watched it trickle away as the Wildcats’ Maria Shusharina pulled even at 5-5. The two exchanged cries of frustration and shouts of triumph all the way through the tiebreaker. In the end, Brown triumphed in an exhilarating performance of persistence.

At the No. 1 spot, Miller was struggling too. She competed against Northwestern’s No. 113 Clarissa Hand, an uphill battle. Miller seemed frustrated and stuck on the court, but she had Bernstein in her corner to support her.

“When you can get her in the right place mentally, she is really tough to beat,” Bernstein said. “She ran away with it in the third set, which took some pressure off the other girls.”

With Bernstein’s coaxing words, Miller bested Hand in the first set but dropped the second. In the third, she found her groove again. Miller battled hard in the final set. She kept her foot on the gas as Hand exhausted herself, and she breezed through the last set, 6-1.

The Wolverines battled tough competition and a wind-intense environment to beat the Wildcats and end their regular season on a high-note. And with the postseason finally here, their heat-up couldn’t come at a better time.