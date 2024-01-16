On Saturday of the Wolverine Invitational tournament, junior Julia Fliegner turned towards her teammate to yell “So good, Bayley Sheinin!”

Sophomore Bayley Sheinin was deadlocked 2-2 in the second set against Georgia Tech’s Kate Sharabura, defending a one set lead. No. 39 Fliegner had just defeated No. 20 Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev in straight sets. Instead of heading in to rest after 17 games of tennis, she stood on Sheinin’s sideline, loudly shouting encouragement to her teammate. This supportive mentality is ubiquitous among the Wolverines, and reflects the winning culture that Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein and her team have created — and look to build on this season.

The expectations around the Wolverines for spring 2024 are as high as ever. After its second ever trip to the NCAA quarterfinals last year, Michigan sits at a program record No. 5 in the ITA preseason poll.

In a sport where individuals often garner more praise than teams as a whole, Michigan is approaching the new year’s spotlight with a team mentality.

“Even though tennis is so individual, we can actually help each other,” Bernstein said. “We stress that a lot.”

Bernstein honors her words. During games, she can be spotted walking between courts, encouraging her athletes. And her players, too, have taken this mentality to heart.

“Everything I’m doing individually is about ‘how is it going to help my team?’ ” senior Kari Miller said.

This mentality bleeds into the cohesion and leadership of the team.

“I think as an upperclassman, I just want to keep what we have going and keep enforcing our values of energy and supporting each other,” Fliegner said. “We’re really just trying to make sure we’re a family that everyone feels comfortable in.”

The Wolverines practice what they preach, and the bond they share is evident from their energetic sidelines.

Michigan enters its season as the top-ranked team in the Big Ten — second favorite No. 14 Ohio State sits nine spots behind — and seeks what would be its 11th conference title in 17 years under Bernstein. Last year’s quarterfinals appearance was a huge accomplishment for the program, but the Wolverines believe their peak may be yet to come.

“I would really like to see us get past the Elite Eight this year,” Fliegner said. “That’s the big one.”

And there’s plenty of reason to believe: four of nine Michigan players on the roster are ranked within the top 100 for singles, including No. 10 Kari Miller. Miller and fellow senior Jaedan Brown also form the No. 8 doubles pair in the country.

More, it isn’t just the top that prepares this team for a run in 2024. Talent runs deep on this iteration of the Wolverines.

“What excites me is that we are going to be good at all positions,” Bernstein said. “I think we have nine people that can play, I have lots of options.”

But in a year that holds tremendous potential, success isn’t just on the players. Bernstein understands the opportunity presented – an outside chance at a championship, perhaps – and acknowledges her critical role.

“It’s going to be my job, hopefully, not to screw it up,” Bernstein said.

Michigan now prepares to run through a gauntlet non-conference schedule with high hopes. The Wolverines have a chance to make an early-season statement when they travel to Oklahoma to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Oklahoma. Other marquee non-conference matchups include No. 8 Pepperdine and No. 9 North Carolina State.

Michigan has no shortage of talent on its roster or opportunities ahead. If the Wolverines continue their team-focused approach, allowing the support they show one another to reflect in their performances, they may be a force on the national stage.