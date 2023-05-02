After a dominant undefeated regular season, the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team closed out its Big Ten season with an efficient performance, capturing its second straight Big Ten Tournament title.

Sophomore Julia Fliegner clinched the winning point for the Wolverines (22-3 overall, 11-0 Big Ten) over No. 10 Ohio State (20-7, 10-1) in the championship round with a piercing crosscourt winner, ending the match, 4-2. Multiple matches were still being played, but at the moment of victory, rackets fell to the ground and celebration ensued.

Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein succinctly attributed the team’s success to the fact that “they just bring it every day.”

“This is a special group,” Bernstein said. “I just feel like we have a group that gets along really well, they believe in themselves.”

Entering the tournament as the top seed and just recently coming off of a victory against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines were poised as the team to beat.

With a first round bye, Michigan faced Maryland and wasted no time continuing its dominance from the regular season. After two quick wins to guarantee the doubles points, the Wolverines quickly went on to win four singles matches as they blanked the Terrapins.

And the semi finals were no different. As Michigan handily shut out No. 21 Wisconsin, 4-0, in similar fashion, the Wolverines claimed their eighteenth straight championship match.

In a situation similar to a year ago, the Wolverines found themselves vying for a title with the number two seed in the tournament, Ohio State.

With only one match defeat in the previous two rounds, things started differently for the Wolverines due to doubles partners junior Jaedan Brown and senior Andrea Cerdan falling, 6-2. However, doubles partners junior Merri Kelly and junior Kari Miller quickly tied the team match, 1-1, with their victory.

In the deciding match for the doubles point, freshman Lily Jones and sophomore Julia Fliegner found themselves down quickly in a 5-2 hole. The duo had the Wolverines only loss in the first two rounds the day prior, losing 6-0 to Wisconsin, and it appeared that they were poised to receive yet another defeat against the Buckeyes.

However, the tides turned quickly and the pairing rallied by winning five straight games, which included three breaks of serve. And the duo’s astounding comeback, including two saved match points, led to their 7-5 victory, giving the Wolverines a crucial, 1-0, lead heading into the singles matches.

“It was just a matter of willpower for the both of us,” Fliegner said.

With a one point margin in hand, Michiagn still had a lot of work to do to secure a victory. The Buckeyes struck first, scoring the first singles point.

Though the match was tied momentarily at 1-1, several minutes later, junior Gala Mesochoritou added a point on the board for the Wolverines, making the score 2-1. Mesochoritou was able to fight strongly in the first set, dominating a first set tiebreaker seven to two, and went on the match by a score of 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Much to the relief of Bernstein, junior Jaedan Brown, seconds after Mesochoritou finished, propelled Michigan with another victory 6-3, 6-3 with an important break to go up 4-2 in the middle of the second set. Not only did her victory put the Wolverines up, 3-1, and only one point away from victory, it also provided Brown’s first victory over her opponent, Ohio State’s Irina Cantos, in her career.

“She has played her three times and actually hasn’t beaten her before,” Bernstein said. “When Jaedan is focused more on the tennis and not who she’s playing she can play with anybody. So that was huge for us.”

After Brown avenged her previous losses, the Wolverines had three matches left to secure the fourth and final deciding point, the first of which was captured by the Buckeyes.

And now with the score becoming 3-2, it was fitting that Fliegner was the individual to secure the winning point for the Wolverines, following a third set domination to win by a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. After having already completed a comeback in doubles that day and clinching the regular season Big Ten championship, Fliegner expressed how these moments were becoming the norm.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite moments,” Fliegner said. “I clinched the regular season too, so it’s kind of become a running joke for us, that it’s my job to clinch the win for the team.”

With a 4-2 victory in hand and celebration on Fliegner’s court beginning, the final singles match was abandoned.

Aftering completing a perfect Big Ten regular season at 11-0, maintaining a record of 22-3 and securing a fifth Big Ten Tournament title, Michigan’s season is not yet finished.

“We are really excited for the NCAA tournament because we are all feeling really confident,” Fliegner said. “I think this team’s best trait is that we are like a group of sisters that support each other and play for each other.”

Bringing it everyday and supporting one another is what the Wolverines will rely on as they look to build on the success of their 2023 season as Big Ten Tournament champions.