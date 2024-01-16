Top talent was in full stock at the Wolverine Invitational this weekend, when the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team hosted No. 3 Georgia, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 21 Georgia Tech.

But in a crowd of stellar competition, senior Kari Miller stood out.

Miller finished 4-1 in matches on the weekend, including 2-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles partnered with senior Jaedan Brown. Miller’s success is perhaps unsurprising – she’s ranked No. 10 in singles nationally – but nonetheless impressive against a tough weekend slate.

Miller’s quality play extended the positive trajectory of her fall season, during which she accrued a 15-3 record in singles and 10-4 in doubles. But it had been a while since she took the court – the team had not competed since Nov 5.

“I was pretty happy with how I played,” Miller said after Friday’s play. “My expectations are usually not as high for the first match back so I’m glad I got through it.”

That rust – if it existed – certainly didn’t show. The 2023 ITA All-American shined at the Wolverine Invitational.

Miller’s consistency stood out above all. Her game has few holes: her serve is strong, and she can play both power and finesse. Behind her well-rounded game, Miller took down Georgia’s No. 30 Dasha Vidmanova and Georgia Tech’s No. 107 Carol Lee over the course of the weekend.

Miller split the first two sets with Lee before dominating the third to clinch the best-of-three victory. Against Vidmanova, Miller left no doubt, winning in straight sets.

“I thought I competed well and was pretty solid with serves and returns,” Miller said.

In doubles, she continued to compete at a high level. The 8th-ranked Miller and Brown took down Ohio State’s No. 21 Irina Cantos and Luciana Perry as well as Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. Miller’s sole loss of the weekend came as they fell to Georgia’s No. 58 Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova.

Brown’s dominance at the net meshes with Miller’s ability to calmly return opponents’ deeper shots, and together, the pair that can hang with the best.

For the duo, the weekend wasn’t completely smooth sailing though. In a one-set match against unranked Lee and Sharabura, it took Brown and Miller a twelfth game to complete a 7-5 set win. Brown and Miller were also outplayed by Mert and Vidmanova, dropping the single set 1-6 on Sunday.

But these two shaky moments were the only blips in Miller’s otherwise dominant weekend. And for Michigan, Miller and Brown’s reliability together is essential.

“The team we have for this invite, all top-20 teams,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “The doubles look good, and we’re still trying to figure out doubles teams.”

With doubles pairings still on the drawing board, the tandem of Miller and Brown is a rock Bernstein doesn’t have to worry about, even in the face of elite opponents – more of which are on the horizon. Dual-matches will begin this week, and non-conference play includes six teams ranked within the top 15.

Miller’s ability to continue her fall season momentum after two full months off was the brightest spot in a solid Wolverine Invitational for Michigan. The Wolverines will count on her to roll that momentum over into the regular season without breaking stride.