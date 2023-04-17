When the No. 6 Michigan women’s tennis team went up against its rival, No. 7 Ohio State, for the Big Ten regular season title on Sunday, anticipation filled the air. With the Wolverines and Buckeyes both undefeated in conference play, it all came down to this, and both teams were locked in.

Although Michigan ended up taking the doubles point, shaky play due to adverse weather conditions and unforced errors made it very clear that this was still anyone’s match. However, on court three, sophomore Julia Fliegner came to play.

Fliegner was not exempt from the team’s doubles struggles as she and her partner freshman Lily Jones lost their matchup. Fliegner knew mental adjustments had to be made if she wanted any chance of competing in singles against Ohio State’s Lucia Marzal, who was also hungry to redeem herself after a doubles loss. But when singles started, Fliegner came to play.

“I just told myself go play to win,” Fliegner said. “I had to keep my foot on the gas.”

And play she did.

In a deadlocked first set with Marzal, the matchup looked like it may go on forever. Neither player could maintain any form of a lead, and it went to a tiebreaker.

“I tried to leave it all on the court,” Fliegner said about her first set.

With the tiebreaker at 8-8, the energy of the crowd was at a peak. Fans clad in maize and blue and scarlet and gray alike were on their feet, and with each point, the volume of the cheers became louder. Fliegner’s double fault set up Marzal to take the set, but another double fault back from Marzal had them all tied up again at 9-9.

After capitalizing on a poorly hit return, Fliegner finally had her opportunity to capture the first set. With a powerful across-court forehand comfortably out of reach of her opponent, she did just that to take the first set 7-6 (9). When the bright green ball pinged off the back fence after a bounce deep in her opponent’s corner, the crowd erupted with applause and cheers in approval.

“I try not to think about the crowd too much and just stay in my own head,” Fliegner said. “But, it really helps on the big moments or a big point when you hear the crowd screaming.”

After a short break to move the match inside due to inclement weather, play resumed on the second set. A familiar storyline quickly established itself, as the pair found themselves tied at 3-3. However, Fliegner had other ideas for the remainder of the set, and had no plans to let the second set go nearly as long as the first.

“I was just watching the scoreboard,” Fliegner said. “I was really tired, but I knew I just had to keep going and finish it.”

The fatigue didn’t show as she hammered forehand after forehand to her opponent’s weaker backhand side, and found herself up 4-3. By this time, all eyes inside the Varsity Tennis Center were glued to her court, and rightfully so. The Wolverines had captured two more points from Jones and junior Kari Miller. Fliegner had the opportunity to put the match on ice — and clinch the regular season title for the Wolverines.

After holding on to the fifth set, Fliegner continued to stay consistent as she battled up to a 40-15 lead. You could’ve heard a pin drop as Marzal served for the final point, and after a short rally, Marzal sent her backhand long, and the crowd roared in delight.

Fliegner threw her racket in celebration and turned to meet her charging teammates with open arms.

“She’s gotten really good in that situation,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “Last year she struggled with that a little bit, so that shows how far she’s come.”

With the trophy presented to the Wolverines, their pre-season goal of taking the regular season championship back from the Buckeyes had finally materialized, thanks in part to Fliegner’s performance.

Fliegner’s endurance and consistency have been a key for the Wolverines all year long. Losing only 10 doubles and eight singles over 52 matches played — a 76% win rate — Fliegner’s play has been integral to this year’s success.

With the Big Ten tournament quickly approaching, Michigan has its eyes set on the trophy, which likely commands another win over Ohio State. The Wolverines will continue to rely on Fliegner’s clutch gene and poise under pressure to keep their championship hopes alive.