After back-to-back losses, the No. 32 Michigan women’s tennis team needed to make a change.

On Saturday against Indiana, it did just that, creating an energetic atmosphere that propelled the team to a 4-1 victory in the Wolverines’ first Big Ten match of the season.

Facing a tough schedule, Michigan has worked to improve its team energy during matches, and that emphasis showed on Saturday. In particular, sophomore Jaedan Brown displayed just how far Michigan has come in that area, providing an immutable source of energy for the team while also dominating her opponents on the court.

“I think that (a good team energy) goes a long way in college tennis because it’s the one time where they’re actually playing as a team,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “So that’s something we’ve been working on and I do think we’re getting better at that.”

Throughout her doubles and singles wins, Brown epitomized the Wolverines’ energy surge. Her enthusiasm after every successful hit was contagious, and she cheered on her teammates constantly during breaks in her matches.

Although energy on the court may have been lacking early in Michigan’s season, underlying support within the team has always been present.

“We have a good group, I feel like one of the best groups we’ve had with (team chemistry),” Bernstein said. “They support each other, they get along really well.”

Even when the Wolverines are not practicing or competing, they are almost always together. They live together and spend most of their time at each other’s sides, from hanging out at home to eating out to recovering.

That connection shone through in the win.

“We just want to show that with our results,” Brown said. “(We want to) show how much we support each other and how much we love each other.”

For Brown, that support and team chemistry has been instrumental in her personal success. To kick off Saturday’s match, she and junior Andrea Cerdan took care of Indiana’s Laura Masic and Lara Schneider, winning comfortably by a score of 6-2.

In singles play, Brown extended her winning streak to five with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2. She defeated Masic in dominant fashion, taking the match in straight sets after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first set.

“Knowing that you want to win for not only you but for teammates is the biggest thing,” Brown said. “Every time I go on the court, it’s like I want to do this for all of them, not just me.”

Although Brown attributes her success to a team-first mentality, her unique style of play can’t be overlooked. The diverse nature of her game sets her apart, allowing her to put constant pressure on her opponents and force them into tough situations.

“Not many girls play like (Brown) does,” Bernstein said. “She can mix, she can slice, so when she’s feeling confident you can see what she can do. She’s playing high in our lineup and has been doing great for us so hopefully that can continue.”

With Brown’s energy and play leading the way, Michigan seems well-positioned to carry momentum deep into its upcoming Big Ten schedule.