It’s a new season for the No. 20 Michigan women’s tennis team.

On Friday, following a hard-fought loss for the doubles point, Michigan (1-0 overall) rallied back and dominated singles play to earn a resounding 5-2 win over No. 4 Oklahoma (3-2). Resilient performances across both doubles and singles line-ups allowed it to emerge victorious against the returning National Championship runners-up.

“It’s a new year and it’s the first match,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “I mean, obviously they’re still an incredible team and they almost won the whole thing last year, but I think we’re a darn good team too.”

Doubles play was an early indicator of the high level of play that both teams displayed throughout the match.

Junior Jaedan Brown and junior Kari Miller battled for 10 games with Oklahoma’s sibling duo of Carmen and Ivana Corely, only to fall short, 6-4. Meanwhile, sophomore Julie Fliegner and freshman Lily Jones rallied to win their match, 7-5, and draw the Wolverines even with the Sooners for the point, turning all attention to the match on Court No. 3.

Junior Merri Kelly and senior Andrea Cerdan dueled Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, repeatedly tying one another until the Michigan duo ultimately fell in a tiebreaker 7-6 (3), losing the doubles point for the Wolverines.

“I think we’ve worked on doubles a lot like this year,” Brown said. “Definitely disappointed not getting (that point) but also knowing how strong we are in singles … there’s never really a sense of doubt.”

That sentiment became resounding once singles play started.

Brown returned to action, meticulously controlling play against Oklahoma’s Layne Seeth. Brown won the first set in a 6-4 grudge match followed by a dominant 6-1 performance in the second set to earn Michigan’s the first point.

Attention then turned towards the north end of Varsity Tennis Center. There, Cerdan, Miller and junior Gala Mesochoritou put on impressive play across the board.

Cerdan was continually composed as she dispatched her opponent, 7-5 and 6-4. In spite of the close score, she was never in danger of losing her match.

Meanwhile, both Miller and Mesochoritou stared down early 2-1 and 3-0 deficits respectively, in their first sets.

Mesochoritou quickly overcame her 3-0 deficit against Oklahoma’s Alexandra Pisareva to emphatically win the first set 7-5. Following the strong first response, Mesochoritou cruised in the second set to win 6-3.

Miller followed suit in her performance.

“I feel like the biggest thing for me, at least for my games, has been trying to enclose points,” Miller said. “When I’m up to make sure I’m still hitting out.”

Once Miller evened her match against Carmen Corley in the fourth set, she began embodying her own words. Miller used stellar ball placement to frustrate Carmen for the rest of the match, ultimately prevailing 7-6 (4) and 6-3, winning a point and clinching the win for Michigan.

“(To) lose that doubles point like that so close and the way we stayed composed and sort of clawed our way through for four sets there, it was a team effort,” Bernstein said.

The teams played out the final two matches following Michigan’s clinching fourth point, splitting the two contests.

Despite a marquee win for the Wolverines, Bernstein remains focused on the rest of the schedule.

“I mean, we got to be ready, we have a tough weekend next week,” Bernstein said. “We got to keep working hard every day and hopefully be ready for the next match.”

On Friday, that hard work paid off in a resilient, upset win.