Fingertips outstretched, junior Lindsay Flynn accelerated into the wall for a powerful finish to the 200-yard medley relay. As strong as it was, though, it was one that came just milliseconds too late, as Ohio State’s A and B relays had already claimed first and second place in the event.

This event, while only the first one in the meet, foreshadowed what was to come for the No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive team. Fingertips outstretched, the Wolverines continued to finish short.

In a series of neck-in-neck races, Michigan (1-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) ultimately fell 184-116 to the No. 5 Buckeyes (5-0, 1-0) in a riveting dual meet on Saturday. The loss marked the third straight season in which the Wolverines have fallen to Ohio State — a streak that previously hadn’t happened since the 1950s.

Despite the loss, Michigan showcased talent within its roster, specifically among its younger members.

One such athlete was freshman Hannah Bellard. She started the day off strong, earning a third-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle. And she only built upon that momentum as the meet progressed. With long, determined strokes, Bellard cut through the water, pulling ahead of her competitors to finish first in the 200-yard butterfly — one of five first-place finishes Michigan earned throughout the meet.

“I think the big thing we just talked about was that this is our rival,” Michigan coach Matt Bowe said. “They wanted to win this meet, and we knew we were up against a really good team.”

But the Wolverines’ determination alone wasn’t enough to turn the tides of the meet. The Buckeyes wanted the win just as much. And so, Michigan’s hopes were dashed as Ohio State claimed first-place finishes in 11 of the 16 women’s events.

“We knew what we were going to be up against, but we got some good wins and, you know, just performed overall really, really well as a team,” Bowe said.

One of the few other wins came from Wolverines freshman Stephanie Balduccini, another budding talent starting to blossom this season.

Slicing through the water, Balduccini powered into the wall, claiming first place in the 200-yard free, thereby joining Bellard as one of the only Michigan swimmers to do so that afternoon. Following that performance, Balduccini continued to push, earning a close second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

While the bulk of the Wolverines’ wins stemmed from their younger members, their older teammates contributed as well. In fact, senior Casey Chung proved to be a standout swimmer against the Buckeyes, winning both the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard backstroke events — the only Michigan swimmer to have two top finishes this meet.

These kinds of standout performances were exactly what the Wolverines needed to win this meet, but they rarely occurred, and even when they did, they were just too few for Michigan to be able to surpass Ohio State. Race after race, the Wolverines were outswam, out-touched and ultimately outscored.

Despite the loss, Bowe remains optimistic about the rest of the season.

“We fought well, we raced hard every race and I just thought we raced with a lot of heart,” Bowe said. “The real kind of grind of training has been done, and it’s more about working on those details, getting more speed, and being more consistent. … I think the goal is just to put our best foot forward as a team and be competitive and try and beat them.”

While the Wolverines can find comfort in the young talent blossoming within their roster, by no means can they make themselves comfortable in defeat. Michigan will have to be more than just competitive if it hopes to come within reach of a Big Ten title, much less any NCAA glory.