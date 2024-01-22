Senior backstroker Casey Chung broke out off the wall with nothing but white water drawing a trail in her wake. With a strong underwater performance and unwavering turn off the wall, Chung took off and never looked back.

On Friday’s meet against No. 7 Indiana the No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive suited up with one thing in mind: to honor its seniors. With the stands filled and roses in hand, all seven of the women’s swim and dive seniors took in the atmosphere and prepared for the grueling challenge ahead. Although they did not come out victorious, the tenacity of the swimmers sparked hope for a riveting season to come.

First-year head coach Matt Bowe relayed his dismay in only getting to spend a year with his talented senior class and emphasized his goals for the senior meet.

“When it comes to seniors, you want to honor them,” Bowe said. “You want to make sure you’re sending them off in the right way, and I feel like they really did.”

After a demanding training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to kickoff the 2024 season, the Michigan grew more cohesive both in and out of the water. Between swim sets and rigorous beach workouts the team had an opportunity to merge the new members with the seasoned veterans. This fluidity is especially important for relay events where you have to know your teammates tendencies in order to quickly go in and out of the walls.

Michigan’s powerhouse relay put the training camp efforts on full display. With a cacophonous uproar of team cheers and crowd applause echoing throughout Canham Natatorium, senior backstroker Casey Chung took off for the 200-yard Medley relay. The relay was bookended by junior freestyler Lindsay Flynn, who secured the first place victory with a 1:38.35 finish, out-touching her opponents at the wall. The fluidity of the entries off the block alongside the first place finish set the tone for the heavy-weight competition to come.

Fueled by the palpable emotions, the Wolverines tallied points back and forth with the Hoosiers down to the final event. Chung followed up her 200-yard medley performance with another breakout performance in the 100-yard backstroke. While freshman backstroker Lexi Greenhawt secured second place, showing a passing of the torch with a senior night sweep for Michigan.

“They are leaving this program and making it better,” Bowe said, regarding his large senior class.



The senior impact was seen both in and out of the water, their influence allowing the underclassman to blossom. Freshman freestyler Stephanie Balduccini displayed the depth of the Wolverines’ future in her 100-yard freestyle performance where she dominated her opponents with a 48:49 finish.

“Lets go Michigan,” chants could be heard echoing off the walls of the pool deck as teammates stood in unison edging each other on, pushing one another to make that extra effort, that final push into the wall to out-touch their opponent and tally a couple extra points in the Michigan column.

Although a large senior class is bidding adieu to their time at Michigan, they are leaving the program having paved the path for the next generation of Wolverines. They curated an environment that fostered competition and encouraged the younger generation to challenge their limits.

With a full season ahead, Michigan will lean on its senior class to be the backbone anchoring to its underclassman in times of hardship and act as the accelerant to the fire of competition.