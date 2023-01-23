Following a strong two laps from junior butterfly swimmer Natalie Kan, the No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive team’s 200-yard medley A team sat in second place. In the opening event, the Wolverines wanted to get out to a solid start against No. 5 Ohio State.

Instead, Buckeyes freestyler Teresa Ivan quickly closed the gap and edged out Kan’s teammate, freshman freestyler Brady Kendall.

Placing first and second, Ohio State was off to a dominant start in the meet.

And that dominance did not stop there, as the Buckeyes continued to control event after event. It was a one-sided affair on Senior Day at Canham Natatorium, as Michigan (5-5 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) consistently lost tight races and fell decisively, 186.5-113.5, to Ohio State (5-0, 1-0).

In the second event, the 1000-yard freestyle, the Wolverines found themselves in a similar position to the opening act. After 36 laps, freshman Katie Crom trailed two Buckeyes. In the 37th lap, Crom had a burst of speed to move into second, and she quickly gained on the leader. Neck and neck, Crom came up from the last turn too far behind. Despite a powerful final effort, her second place finish put the Wolverines even further behind.

Michigan freshman Christey Liang was next to attempt to spark a momentum shift. While she was in fourth after 50 yards of the 200-yard freestyle, she swam herself into second before the final lap. Again, however, a tight finish went Ohio State’s way as Liang couldn’t overcome her slow start, finishing second.

With two Buckeyes finishing first and second in the 100-yard backstroke, Ohio State further extended its lead to 53-21. Yet to win an event, the Wolverines posed little threat to the Buckeyes’ control of the meet.

Finally, sophomore Letitia Sim broke through on the 100-yard breastroke to give Michigan its first win. A strong final turn underwater put her ahead in a tight race, but she was followed by three opposing swimmers, doing little to cut Ohio State’s lead.

Sim was the sole bright spot for the Wolverines. While several of her teammates were caught in tight races, she consistently delivered strong finishes that they lacked.

“I think I did hold back a little bit at the beginning just to see where I am, but I swim a lot back half,” Sim said. “So to get that little kick at the end feels good.”

Sim’s late race bursts helped her overcome slow starts in both the 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. She was able to win both events, standing out amid a Buckeyes blowout.

While Sim excelled for the swim team, Michigan’s divers did not feature any particularly strong individual performances. Ohio State’s Lena Hentschel won both events decisively, beating the Wolverines’ top divers by substantial margins.

While Michigan’s divers were outmatched by Hentschel, second place finishes in the two events served as a decent showing for a team better equipped for postseason platform events than those performed in a dual meet.

But moral victories and experience were all the Wolverines could cling to as Hentschel’s dive performance further added to the Buckeyes’ wide margin of victory.

The meet ended with the 400-yard freestyle relay. As with many of the day’s races, it was tight, with the lead flipping between each school’s top team. All too familiar for Michigan was another second place finish, adding to the mountain of close races that led to a scoreboard blowout.

With this loss, the Wolverines showed that there is still a significant margin between them and the Big Ten’s elite teams — like Ohio State.

“I know we can be better,” Sim said.

With the Big Ten Championship meet looming, Michigan will need significant improvement in the coming weeks. Unless Sim’s teammates can capture her late race prowess, she may be the only Wolverine to have success in Bloomington.

The Buckeyes exposed how quickly the Wolverines can be beat when they fail to win close races.