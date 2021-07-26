At least one Wolverine will be returning from Tokyo with some heavy hardware.

Senior swimmer Maggie MacNeil won gold in the 100-meter butterfly yesterday and set an Americas record with a time of 55.59 seconds. MacNeil was just 0.11 seconds away from setting a new Olympic record, which currently stands at 55.48 seconds. MacNeil beat Chinese swimmer Yufei Zhang by 0.05 seconds.

While this is MacNeil’s first Olympic gold medal, she’s not unfamiliar with winning on a big stage. The two-time NCAA champion in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle, MacNeil set the NCAA record for the 100-yard butterfly this year with a time of 48.49 seconds. She also became the second woman in history to break 50 seconds in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly.

MacNeil has also won silver as a part of the Canadian 4×100 m freestyle relay team. The China-born swimmer was adopted by Canadian parents when she was young and is swimming for Canada.

MacNeil has earned All-Big Ten honors every year she’s swam for Michigan and is a force to be reckoned with in the pool.