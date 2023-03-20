Fingertips outstretched, sophomore Letitia Sim powered to the wall, winning the 100-yard breaststroke B-final with a time of 58.48 seconds and capturing All-American honorable mention honors. It was a rare bright spot for the Wolverines in their final event of the season.

The No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive team struggled in the NCAA Championship — finishing 23rd out of 39 teams — but Sim found individual success. She was the Wolverines’ only individual winner for the meet with her victory in the 100-yard breast.

“It felt amazing,” Sim said. “Going into that race, I had a lot of confidence in my capabilities, especially from last year. I knew deep inside that I was going to have a lot of good competition, but that ultimately I could really pull forward and finish first. So I was really excited to execute that properly.”

With swimming being such a mentally and physically rigorous sport, it can be hard to maintain a positive mindset throughout the season. Sim credits her teammates with helping her remain optimistic throughout meets.

“Trying to stay positive has been really easy with everyone because they’re all very motivating,” Sim said. “When I touched for my 100 breast, everyone was super excited, and that helped boost my mood as well as boost my confidence because they had just as much faith in me as I did myself.”

Aside from her individual win at the championship, Sim also swam breaststroke in two of Michigan’s relays. The Wolverines’ 200-yard medley relay finished 14th overall, and their 400-yard medley relay finished 12th overall at the meet. She was a driving force behind their placements with her 26.88 second split in the 200 medley relay, and her 52.28 second split in the 400 medley relay.

Sim had a large impact on Michigan throughout the season. At the Big Ten Championships, she finished fifth overall in the 200-yard individual medley and third overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:56.20 and 58.71, respectively.

Despite only being a sophomore, Sim has put in the work to create a name for herself as a swimmer.

“The fun part about Letitia is that she is getting better,” Michigan coach Mike Bottom said. “It’s fun to coach her. She’s learning, she wants it, and she is willing to work hard to make changes in order to be better next year when we’re back here.”

Sim’s hard work has paid off, especially during her offseason. When she isn’t swimming for Michigan, she’s training for future goals such as the Southeast Asian Games in May. With the additional offseason competition under her belt, she expects to make a lively return.

“I’m really excited about it,” Sim said. “This would be my second year competing with Singapore, so I feel like a lot of my training with Michigan has helped me improve a lot in certain areas.”

In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, Sim competed in five different events. She walked away with three first-place finishes in the 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter breaststroke, and 400-meter medley relay. Her performance in these races allowed her to garner more race experience, propelling her into this season that ended in individual success again.

As her junior season approaches, Sim looks to continue her success. With her continuous training and positive mindset, she plans to return faster, stronger and more ready than ever for the season.

If her success this weekend is any indication of her performance in the future, Sim should continue to star for Michigan.