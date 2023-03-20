The No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive team (7-5 Overall) hoped to end its season on a high note. But the inexperience that has plagued the Wolverines all season led to a disappointing 23rd place finish at the NCAA Championships. After a challenging season, the Wolverines traveled to Knoxville, Tenn. with hopes of ending the season on a high note.

While several Michigan swimmers delivered memorable performances, tenths of a second was all it took to miss the mark.

Ten swimmers in individual and relay events traveled to the Allen Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. Relays and a standout performance from sophomore Letitia Sim earned points.

“(At NCAA’s) it’s pretty unforgiving,” freshman Katie Crom said. “It’s really competitive. … There’s more pressure.”

Although the young Wolverine team had a difficult weekend in Knoxville, the relays were a highlight of the weekend, all earning points for Michigan. The 200-yard medley relay started the meet strong with a 14th-place finish, followed the next day by a 15th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Wolverines finished 12th in the 400-yard medley relay, due in part to a quick freestyle leg and a personal best split of 47.47 seconds from sophomore Lindsay Flynn. On day four, Michigan finished the meet picking up points in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 15th place. Additionally, three of the relays earned All-American Honorable Mentions.

“Our relays were all highlights,” Michigan coach Mike Bottom said. “It was really fun to score points for Michigan.”

The best individual swim from the Wolverines was Sim’s 100-yard breaststroke. Not only was she the only swimmer to qualify for a final, but she clinched a win in the consolation final, as well as earning All-American Honorable Mention Honors at a time of 58.48 seconds.

“Letitia Sim was the highlight,” Bottom said. “Letitia is getting better. It’s fun to coach her, she’s learning, and she wants it.”

While Sim picked up individual points for Michigan, the rest of the Wolverines struggled even to make the finals in their individual races. Multiple races came down to tenths of a second, which separated Michigan’s swimmers from qualifying for finals and clinching points.

“You have to be going your best times (during prelims),” Crom said. “It’s hard to step up and do what you need to do.”

The Wolverines inexperience made it difficult to compete at the caliber required in an NCAA Championship. Multiple close loses that kept them out of finals proved the need for growth within the team.

“(During Saturday prelims), four-tenths of a second were the difference between getting three of our individuals into the finals,” Bottom said.

Although the swimmers demonstrated they are capable of earning points for Michigan, the final reach into the wall was all it took to go from swimming in the finals to watching them.

“This is a tough meet and we’re talking hundredths of seconds,” Bottom said. “We knew we were going to be battling into this meet.”

Despite the poor showing, the Wolverines are optimistic about their growth as a team.

“Part of getting better is wanting to get better,” Bottom said. “This team saw what they can do and they want it.”

The NCAA environment is unforgiving – a fact Michigan’s young team quickly found out. With the offseason ahead, Michigan will set its goals to be on the plus side of the finals line next year.