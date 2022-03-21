Leadership and experience from Caitlin Muir is the difference maker for this team
Six straight losses to conclude the 2021 season for the Michigan women’s lacrosse team left then-senior attacker Caitlin Muir feeling unfulfilled. At the end of the year, Muir was left with a choice: graduate or return for a fifth year. She chose the latter. “With not finishing out… on my own terms, it was really…
A tri-team athlete: Raleigh Loughman’s storied career.
As all athletes know, one’s time as a competitive player must come to an end at one point or another. For Raleigh Loughman, a senior midfielder on the Michigan women’s soccer team, that time has come. After an illustrious collegiate career with 50 games and 2,812 minutes played as a Wolverine, she is hanging up…