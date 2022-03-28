Growing up as the only girl on my youth baseball team, of course one of my favorite movies was A League of Their Own. The 1992 classic and highest-grossing baseball movie of all time depicts the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), which ran from 1943 to 1954, featured teams from the Midwest and gave over 600 women the opportunity to play professional baseball. I always wondered why I had to play with boys, instead of with girls like Marla Hooch and Kit and Dottie Hinson, my heroes from the movie.

In 2015, when I was 12 years old, I found my first opportunity to play with and against other girls at the inaugural Baseball For All National girls’ baseball tournament in Orlando, Florida. There, I joined over 100 other girls aged 13 and under to play baseball. For almost all of us, it was the first time that we had been surrounded by athletes who shared that love and passion for the game, along with the hard-won strength and resilience that resulted from being the only girl on the field.

Since then, I’ve played at every Nationals and have seen firsthand the exponential growth of the women’s game. The event has expanded to include over 500 girls, in five age divisions, representing nearly forty states. Baseball For All has built a nation-wide community of girls and women from ages 8 to 19 who play baseball, and they aren’t stopping at the youth level.

Last weekend, for the first time since Vassar College’s team was disbanded over one hundred years ago, women’s collegiate baseball teams faced each other at the inaugural Baseball For All College Club Baseball Championship.

Ballplayers from Montclair State University, Occidental College, California State University at Fullerton and the University of Washington took the field at the Major League Baseball Youth Academy in Compton, California on March 20, making history and breaking the grass ceiling.

“Ever since I was a kid, watching A League of Their Own, I always thought, ‘I wish I was alive during this time, so I could play women’s baseball,’ ” University of Washington women’s club baseball founder and first base/pitcher Katie Firestone said. “So to be able to actually have an opportunity to have something to do with something like that … was amazing.”

Firestone, who had grown up playing baseball informally and then in a Sunday men’s league in high school, originally thought about trying out for her university’s men’s club baseball team. But as a first year out-of-state student from California, she didn’t want to go about it alone.

When Firestone researched the men’s club baseball team prior to tryouts, there was a woman in a photo on the team’s Instagram page. After reaching out, Firestone discovered that she was Maggie Gallagher, the team’s first ever female club president. Gallagher had played on the team for two years after playing on the UW varsity softball’s Women’s College World Series team. Firestone connected with Gallagher, who is now the general manager and head coach of UW’s women’s club baseball team.

Gallagher opened doors for the team in the Seattle area, helping them secure a practice facility, land sponsorships and garner media attention. And with that publicity came more players, leading to a final roster size of nineteen, up from the original two.

The Huskies ended up taking home the trophy, after going undefeated in the tournament, scoring a total of 48 runs and beating Occidental College in the championship game, 19-3.

“Based on how much hype we’ve gotten, we have more girls who are interested from the University of Washington,” Firestone said. “Next year, I see tryouts, maybe a travel team and a practice team, practice t-shirts, more sponsors, more hype, just continuing to build this community of women at UW who love baseball.

“I think that the coolest part about it for me is that when you come to college, you’re trying to find your community. I feel like I was a part of starting a different club that has created this community for these girls.”

The girls baseball community is the most accepting place I have ever known. And bringing that community to the college level, where so many students are trying to find their place, is something incredible.

“It was something that I knew I needed, I just didn’t know exactly where to find it,” Occidental College freshman pitcher and catcher Siena Jarrin said. “Continuing to have that baseball part of my life is really important to me.”

A softball player since she could walk, Jarrin tried baseball for the first time when Occidental College formed its first team, even learning to pitch in time for the championships.

“The fact is, baseball does exist for women,” Jarrin said. “And it’s an opportunity that you can have if you’re new, if you’re not new, and it could be something that’s really fun for a lot of people.”

The key to growth in women’s college baseball is having new athletes try the sport. Right now, there is a severe drop in female participation in baseball when they hit the high school level. According to Baseball For All, the 100,000 girls in the sport drops to 1,000 due to more high school and collegiate opportunities in other sports. A number of my women’s baseball friends have elected to pursue opportunities in track and field, softball or basketball because they can play longer.

That’s not to say that women cannot succeed in men’s high school or collegiate baseball; there is a record eight women are currently playing for men’s collegiate baseball teams this spring. For those who aren’t able to play at the varsity level, they can join the men’s club baseball team and continue to play the game they love there. That’s what my friend Beth Greenwood did at the University of Rochester, and it eventually led to her earning a spot as the first American female NCAA catcher on the Yellow Jacket team last year.

Currently, boys and men have the opportunity to play all the way from tee ball, to high school, college and beyond. The only thing that limits them is their talent. Girls, regardless of their – often considerable – talent, are often told that they should quit baseball simply because they are girls.

“By creating a pipeline that becomes equal to what the boys already have, gender equity in baseball can exist,” Siegal said. “(Baseball For All) supports co-ed baseball at the college level, but know that more women will get an opportunity if there is women’s baseball as sport for students to aim towards.”

In order to become an official NCAA championship sport, an emerging sport for women must have a minimum of 40 varsity programs and demonstrate viability through consistent league play. Baseball For All, while encouraging teams to start all over the country, will be focusing on the Los Angeles area in order to form a league and have consistent competition, similar to a college club softball league. This will help it reach its goal of having 8-12 teams in 2023 and 40-50 teams in five years.

“We showed that our model works,” Siegal said. “There are women on campuses that want to play baseball, and there are students willing to make it happen. So our only limit now is funding and exposure.”

Here at the University of Michigan, there is not currently a women’s club baseball team. If women want to play a bat-and-ball sport, they can either try out for the men’s club baseball team or the women’s club softball team.

Similar to Firestone, I had to decide whether to try out as the only girl on the men’s club baseball team or try out for the club softball team. I chose the club softball team and have loved my experience. I have found a community of women that are like family to me, who all work towards a goal bigger than ourselves.

What women deserve is the option to do that through playing baseball.

That’s why I’m planning to start a women’s club baseball team here at Michigan in the fall.

I hope to create an additional experience for women to play club baseball, and plan to schedule the women’s baseball team so that athletes don’t have to choose between the sports.

The friendships I have made throughout the eight years I have been involved in women’s baseball are among the strongest relationships in my life. My closest friends are the girls I get to see only a few weeks a year at tournaments or elite development programs. The moments we spend together on and off the field are the most memorable experiences I have. Simply put, these girls are my people.

I have been dedicated to growing women’s baseball since I played at Nationals for the first time. In 2016, I co-founded Illinois Girls Baseball and we ran our first two years of practices with less than ten girls. In fall 2020, we held the first-ever female youth baseball league in the state of Illinois, and our organization has grown to over one hundred participants.

It is incredible to watch the next generation of female baseball players growing up playing on all-girls youth baseball teams, when at their age, I was the only girl in the league. They see a female MLB general manager, an on-field MLB coach, a low-A manager, a director of Major League operations, a professional draft pick, and so many more women in professional baseball.

And with the creation of the University of Michigan women’s club baseball team, I want them to see women playing collegiate baseball, on both men’s and on women’s teams.

Collegiate women’s basketball, now a well-established sport, provides a framework for what women’s club baseball could become. Fifty years ago, Immaculata University won the first-ever national women’s college basketball championship, hosted by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW). Ten years later, the NCAA sponsored the first NCAA women’s college basketball championship.

Now, we know women’s basketball as a sport with a presence on every stage: Olympic, professional, collegiate, club, high school and youth. Women’s baseball in the United States has a national team and a widespread youth level, but it’s missing the intermediates.

“It took women’s basketball 10 years to get there from when they first started playing club,” Firestone said. “I think that with social media and the support women in baseball have right now, we could do it sooner.”

In order to have a league of their own, women’s baseball needs to gain NCAA status.