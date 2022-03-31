Their hair is braided and tied up, their makeup is done and they are wearing sparkly form-fitting leotards.

When they step on the mat for their floor routines, they don’t just tumble. They dance and smile between passes, putting on a performance for the crowd and judges.

Women’s gymnastics is a unique sport — a sport where the braided hair, prominent makeup, tight leotards, constant smiles and dancing introduce a special emphasis on femininity and appearance. This unconventional attribute of the sport brings about numerous impacts — both positive and negative — on female gymnasts and their relationships with the sport.

“Not only do gymnasts have to do really big tricks, but we have to look good doing it,” senior Abby Brenner said. “We have to have all the angles, the smiles, we have to be skinny enough to look cute doing it and make it look easy, but (we also have to be) strong enough to be able to do all these hard tricks.”

This element of femininity in gymnastics is enjoyable for some gymnasts, but it also has the potential to become a burden for others.

“I think you can kind of choose to embrace it or choose to turn away from it depending on if you feel like it lines up with your own personal identity outside of the sport,” senior Natalie Wojcik said. “It’s something that I enjoy anyway, but I guess for someone who doesn’t have that more feminine identity, it could be uncomfortable.”

Gymnasts who choose to turn away from the feminine side of the sport may experience discomfort in a few different ways, one of which is standing out in a sport where a deliberate feminine image is the norm. In turn, this can create pressure to conform to the appearance that is widely accepted and expected within women’s gymnastics.

Brenner reinforced the notion that she personally feels comfortable with the feminine aspects of gymnastics, but that she knows others may not.

“That’s something that’s very me, it’s my personality,” Brenner said. “But it’s definitely something new and it’s not for everyone.”

The importance of femininity and appearance in women’s gymnastics, especially during floor routines, is a large disparity between the women’s and men’s sides of the sport.

Both the men and women have an artistry requirement on floor, but it is shown in different ways. For men, it’s flexibility and balance; for women, it’s dance and performance. Because of this, women are expected to tailor their routines more to the viewers, putting on a performance that is fun and engaging to watch.

“There’s definitely a different expectation for women to present themselves on the floor whereas the guys can be straight-faced and just do their thing,” Wojcik said. “I feel like if I were to do that, it would almost be perceived as having a bad attitude or looking like I don’t care.”

Because there is such an emphasis on performing in women’s gymnastics, gymnasts often need to have the skills for two sports — gymnastics and dance — in order to succeed. Many female gymnasts tend to have dance backgrounds or work to incorporate dance into their gymnastics training so they can effectively execute a performance.

With this focus on performing also comes a tendency for subjective judging. In most other sports, athletes have significant control over the outcomes of their competitions. In soccer, when Team A gets the ball in the net more than Team B, Team A wins. In swimming, if a swimmer touches the wall first, they win.

But in gymnastics, a gymnast’s success hinges on the judgment of others.

“We have other people’s opinions and views and perceptions of us as the main point of the sport — that’s how you win or lose,” Brenner said. “If you hit those handstands and stick your dismount and you look good doing it, some judges can still give you a 9.8, some can give you a 10.0. It’s all how you look.”

Because of this subjective nature of the sport and the spotlight on appearance, female gymnasts often have to consider the way that they look more than other athletes.

“We might be more impacted by thinking about how someone is going to perceive how our bodies look or if we come off a certain way more than other athletes who are more focused on ‘okay this is what I’m supposed to do, that’s what I’m gonna go do,’ ” junior Sierra Brooks said. “Whereas we’re also like ‘okay, I want this outcome at the meet but also I need to make sure that I look this way.’ ”

This attention to the perceptions of others isn’t always left on the mat. Judgment within the sport can extend into gymnasts’ everyday lives, manifesting itself at practice, in the classroom and beyond.

“I definitely think that takes a toll on gymnasts more than it does other female athletes, because it trickles into everyday life,” Brenner said. “You’re constantly looking for the approval of your coach at practice… you put more attention to your professors making sure you’re doing everything.

The unique attention to appearance and femininity in women’s gymnastics may not only have internal effects on gymnasts themselves. Externally, it raises questions about effects on viewership. Gymnastics is one of the few sports where the women’s side tends to draw more popularity than the men’s side.

“I always wonder if the feminine performance aspect of gymnastics tends to draw more viewers because it does have a little bit more of that traditional entertainment feel,” Wojcik said. “When I’m performing I’ll look up at people in the crowd and smile at them, try to draw them in, but for the guys it’s more of an individualistic thing.”

While every gymnast has their own personal experiences and opinions, the judging and femininity are intertwined as realities of the sport — both for better and for worse.

“We also have to dance and smile while doing (big skills),” Brenner said. “We have to put on this whole show at the same time as doing gymnastics.”