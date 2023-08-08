Amidst a busy time in the golfing world, several players from the Michigan women’s golf team find themselves busy this summer with tournaments while turning another page in their collegiate careers.

Three Wolverines will play in the first round of the US Women’s Amateur this week. The 123rd edition of the event will be hosted at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles and played from Aug. 7 – Aug. 13. The three Michigan players participating are recently graduated Anika Dy, fifth year Hailey Borja and rising senior Monet Chun.

On July 11, both Dy and Borja qualified for the event at the local qualifier played at the University of Michigan Golf Course. Both players earned one of the five spots that were up for grabs after each shot a score of 72 (one over par). Chun received an automatic qualification after an impressive finish as the runner up in the US Women’s Amateur in 2022.

Since the offseason, Dy has worked on more than just golf for the first time in years. Unlike her other two teammates who remain busy with a competitive summer of golf, Dy finds herself playing in one of the final events of her golf career.

“Pro golf was definitely something that was on my mind,” Dy told The Michigan Daily. “But ultimately, I do have a few more years of grad school left along with plans for being in the healthcare field.”

Dy, who played in the US Women’s Amateur last year as well, also credited her qualification this year to the course knowledge she has of the University golf course.

While this tournament may be one of the final events of her career, Dy is happy that she can do it alongside her sister, Anci Dy, a rising junior at the University of Indianapolis. She qualified for this year’s event with an even par, 71, at the Ann Arbor local qualifier.

“We haven’t really played in a huge tournament like this for a really long time,” Dy said. “So it’ll be fun to just do it together.”

Borja — a four-time All-Big Ten honoree — on the other hand, decided to take advantage of an additional year due to Covid-19 to come back for one final year on the team.

Borja is very familiar with high levels of competition, having played in this tournament four times as well as placing top 15 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2022. Along with her consistent play near the end of last collegiate season, Borja hopes to use this experience to her advantage in Bel-Air.

“Growing up, anxiety and nerves were my biggest struggle when going into these really big tournaments,” Borja told The Daily. “Having that experience and now being older I’m able to control or embrace that feeling a little bit more than I used to. I learned to just remember that I’m feeling this because I care.”

Chun, a three time All-Big Ten honoree, has found her stride going into the summer. To finish her junior season, Chun won the Lady Buckeye Invitational, placing top 20 at both the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Regional events along with an impressive top 15 finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2023.

More recently this summer, Chun made the cut at her first professional and major event, the U.S. Women’s Open. This year’s prestigious event also happened to be located at one of the sport’s most iconic venues in Pebble Beach, California.

“I had a whole group of people out there like my coaches and parents so I was really just trying to enjoy myself throughout the week since it was my only second professional start and my first major,” Chun said. “Just being able to play the course and get through the week was obviously incredible.”

All of these tournaments preceded Chun’s impressive runner up finish in last year’s US Women’s Amateur. And from such a strong performance, comes great lessons, which Chun plans to take into this year’s event.

“​​I definitely have some higher expectations going into this week than I did last year,” Chun told The Daily. “But it’s a different golf course and a new year, so I’m just going to try and do my best out there and hopefully the results will follow the way I planned it all out.”

Bel-Air Country Club presents a new challenge and course to learn for these Wolverines this week, but the conditions in California are nothing new. Borja expressed her opinions on the course after their practice round on Sunday.

“I would definitely say this course is really slopey, so making sure that you have the right elevation adjustments as well as being comfortable with weird spots all over the course is really important,” Borja said. “That’s something I really liked because you have to be creative as there are a lot of undulations on the greens as well.”

The tournament will feature two stroke play rounds on Monday and Tuesday, before a cut brings the field down to a 64 person bracket match play tournament during the rest of the week.

Each golfer finds themselves in different positions, but all share the similar goal of enjoying the event, absorbing experiences and attempting to make a deep run in one of women’s golf’s most prestigious tournaments this week.

For Borja and Chun, competing at the event will provide great additional experience leading into their collegiate seasons. And for Dy, having one final competition in the books, she is sure to make the most of every opportunity. But with all the previous and current Michigan golfers at the tournament, the experience and enjoying the event is foremost.