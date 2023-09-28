The misty and rainy weather in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to harsh conditions on the course, but that didn’t stop the Michigan women’s golf team from posting a final-round-best 283 (five under par) on the second day of the Glass City Invitational.

Although the Wolverines ended on a good note, a shaky start led them to a fifth-place finish out of 10 teams. No Michigan players handed in an under-par scorecard until senior Monet Chun’s 67 (five under par) and fifth-year senior Hailey Borja’s 69 (three under par) in the final round.

The poor weather affected every team in the first round, but as a young team with primarily first-year students, the Wolverines were slow to adjust. Chun tallied a first-round 74 (two over par), while the rest of the team found it challenging to score under 77 (five over par), leaving them in seventh place.

“The condition on the course was difficult,” Michigan coach Jan Dowling said. “And the players just weren’t executing on the course.”

The Wolverines, however, readjusted and began to showcase their capabilities in the second round. Three players handed in even-par scorecards in the second round.

Michigan kept the momentum in its corner from then on. Although playing two consecutive rounds on the second day of the tournament, the Wolverines showed no sign of slowing down during the final round. Chun and Borja in particular made massive improvements to turn the tournament around.

“They are both great players and leaders and played some special rounds today,” Dowling said.

Dowling praised her team’s ability to adjust on the second day of the tournament and play through challenging conditions.

“We hit it closer today and made great putts,” Dowling said… “The condition was still difficult, but I am proud of how the team adjusted in the last two rounds.”

Headed back to Ann Arbor with the tournament ending on a good note climbing two spots on the final day to earn fifth place, Dowling expressed how the Wolverines will perform as the season progresses. She hopes the veteran golfers will continue to assist in the development of the younger players.

“The experience of the older players is great (to have) … having the younger players around the older players is good,” Dowling said… “They learn that they can’t rely on talent alone, and they make fewer errors.”

Though the first day did not go Michigan’s way, the resilience it built in recovering on day two could help the Wolverines get ready for bigger challenges and keep progressing throughout the season.