In 2022, the Michigan women’s golf team captured its first Big Ten Championship.

But in the Wolverines’ return to Fox Chapel Golf Club to defend their title, they fell flat. Spurred by a final round ascent up the leaderboard, Michigan finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament tied for 6th at 45-over.

When their final round began, the Wolverines sat in a tie for 10th — and even slipped into 11th — before finding their footing on the last nine. Along this crucial final stretch, Michigan carded a collective one-over.

“The bright spot of our tournament was our last nine holes,” Michigan coach Jan Dowling said. “One thing that we talked about, even after the first round, was that saying ‘it’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings’ … we did fight really well and were able to finish that last nine holes in a really strong way.”

Michigan’s strong finish is best exemplified by the final seven collective holes played by its last three golfers to reach the clubhouse. As the tournament eased to an end, with no chance for the Wolverines to claim another championship, senior Hailey Borja, junior Monet Chun and senior Anika Dy combined for four-under in the team’s final seven holes.

“We’ve got some veteran players on our team that know the tournament’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Dowling said. “We knew it was tight the whole week and I think that says a lot about the experience — not panicking, trying to stick to our gameplan.”

But for the Wolverines, the end-of-round magic was far too little too late. After the second round, a pack of three had separated themselves atop the leaderboard, leaving the rest of the field merrily jockeying for position. When all was said and done, Michigan finished 32 strokes behind tournament winner Illinois.

The Wolverines particularly struggled to play in the varying weather. During the afternoon of the first round, conditions were hot and dry, but round two brought early morning rain and plummeting temperature. As a result, Michigan shot 38-over on its middle 36 holes — excluding its first and last nines.

In two weeks, NCAA Regionals will begin, and Dowling has no doubt that her team — which currently sits at No. 41 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Team Ratings — will earn one of 45 at-large bids to the 72-team NCAA regional round.

“We’re competitors,” Dowling said. “We want to make it to the NCAA Championship. But, we just focused on how we could perform our best at this tournament, and take care of business that way, and the rest falls into place.”

The Wolverines may not have repeated as Big Ten champions, but if they want to return to the NCAA Championship, they can expect their veteran leaders to fight until the last ball hits the bottom of the last cup.