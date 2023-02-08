In a weekend that offered few surprises, the No. 29 Michigan women’s golf team returned to action at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico. Played on an unpredictable grass course, the bumpy hills of Guadalajara mirrored the team’s battling performance as it attempted to dispel the offseason cobwebs.

Matched up against 11 top-50 teams, the Wolverines’ 304-304-294 score landed them in eighth place, with star senior Hailey Broja’s (+3) sub-par closing round — her fifth of the season — highlighting the team’s showing.

“We had a really nice final round,” Michigan coach Jan Downing said. “The course was very tricky, fast for greens with a lot of slopes, but we adjusted.”

It was a difficult start for the Wolverines, to say the very least. On a course where 72 represents a par score, no player hit below a 74 as the first day drew to a close. At the end of round two, only freshman Lauren Sung had improved her figures as Michigan continued to falter.

Although a bit too late to influence the final standings, the Wolverines did eventually step it up, showing great determination in adapting to their conditions. As a result, day two went much smoother, with valuable contributions from upperclassmen Anika Dy and Monet Chun — who backed up Broja’s 70 with final round postings of 74.

In a game that was primarily about getting back into rhythm, Michigan’s ability to build up momentum — especially after displaying some early rust — suggests that there’s more to come from this team.

“A lot of what I work on indoors is technical rather than field,” Broja said after carding a team–best 74-75-70. “So focusing on what I can control is all I really care about.”

Diligent and disciplined, Downing believes that Broja is setting the standard. With a sixth-placed finish, her third in the top 10 this season, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Downing pointed out how, beyond her extensive experience participating at women’s amateur events, Broja brings a calm demeanor that is contagious in the best way. Rarely phased, she was able to remain focused and keep her cool, despite being surrounded by family and relatives that had traveled to watch her from all over Mexico.

“It was really great to be in Mexico,” Broja said. “I’m surrounded by my culture and the familiarity and ‘homey’ feeling that comes from being in the country that all my ancestors have come from really helped me.”

While there is clearly room for improvement, the Wolverines found many positives in their first outing since October. The fixture offered a relatively young team the chance to play at the historic Guadalajara Country Club, and the lengthy travel time provided plenty of opportunity for team bonding.

Add to that a course that might as well have been curated specifically for the purpose of breaking in a rusty team, and Michigan can be satisfied with its visit across the border and with a performance it will surely look to build on.