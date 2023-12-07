There are two things that have remained a constant in Michigan women’s golf coach Jan Dowling’s life: golf, and an old Ford Focus.

Adorned with numerous accolades, Dowling’s illustrious playing career includes being named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2000 and securing an impressive four consecutive MAC championships while playing for Kent State. She was honored with the Kent State Woman of the Year award, coupled with the Janet Bachna award and the Flashes Female Athlete of the Year in the same 2002 season.

In the world of golf, Jan Dowling is a name synonymous with excellence. It may be a stretch to say that the Focus is the secret to her success, but she built that reputation mile by mile.

And as it turns out, one of Ford’s coined slogans, “quality is job one,” isn’t all that far off from Dowling’s tagline: ‘First things first.’

“Take care of what’s right in front of you first,” Dowling told The Michigan Daily. “That’s what is most important.”

Coincidence or not, Jan Dowling would ultimately reach the destination she has called home for the past 11 years: Ann Arbor, about 30 miles from Ford’s beginnings just down the road in Detroit.

A trailblazer both on and off the course, Dowling’s remarkable journey from a Canadian golf prodigy to the first Kent State women’s golfer inducted into the Varsity “K” Athletics Hall of Fame to a renowned coach now entering her 11th year at Michigan is nothing short of inspiring.

In addition to collegiate success, Dowling stood out on the international stage with a notable victory at the 2000 Canadian Women’s Amateur and for her role as a key member of the Canadian National Team and in the process earned the prestigious title of SCORE Golf Canadian Female Amateur of the Year.

Transitioning seamlessly into coaching, Dowling led top programs including her alma mater Kent state, Duke, Florida and Tennessee before taking over Michigan’s program. She was later recognized as the Big Ten Coach of the Year, guiding the Wolverines to their first Big Ten Championship in 2022.

And while it was a long road to get to that moment, she drove her focus the whole way.

***

It was her grandfather’s gift of golf clubs that jumpstarted Dowling’s distinguished career.

“He liked things you can do for a long time,” Dowling said. “And he’s really liked getting outside and being active and spending time together as a family.”

It just so happened that golfing created a lifelong passion in addition to being outside and spending time with loved ones.

“I just fell in love with it and was obsessed with it,” Dowling said. “I got addicted maybe when I was 14 or 15 years old. And that’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to play in college and professionally. But I had to move step by step.”

At 14 or 15, Dowling started playing tournament golf, which is later than most who aspire to become collegiate players. But Dowling chose the right clubs and made it onto the green at Kent State. First things first, she had to adapt to the competitive environment, learn from experiences and continuously improve.

Dowling may have traveled to her new home in an old vehicle, but her first year of collegiate golf marked the Golden Flashes’ inaugural women’s team. And focusing first on the opportunity in front of them kept the team grounded.

“I was kind of raw, right?” Dowling said. “And so were they. I was kind of new to competitive golf and being on a golf team. This first freshman class, there were only six or seven of us, so I got a nice opportunity to play. First thing was to focus on the opportunity we had in that position of being the inaugural women’s team.”

The first thing they did was focus. Dowling and her team had high expectations and a chip on their shoulder.

“(Kent State) was not just having a women’s team to have a women’s team,” Dowling said. “They wanted to be a highly competitive nationally ranked program. That was attractive to me. I was motivated and new and I honestly got so lucky.”

But it wasn’t just luck. Dowling also had her foot on the gas. She led the Golden Flashes to two NCAA championship appearances and four conference championships all within the first four years of the program’s existence.

Little did Dowling know her experiences on the inaugural Kent State team would ultimately draw her back there. Only the next encounter with the Golden Flashes would see her in a different role — as a coach, spearheading their 10th season.

But before coming full circle, Dowling fulfilled a dream for her 15 year old self — playing professionally and making her mark on the Epson Tour.

“I was young and hadn’t made much money yet,” Dowling said. “I traveled in my Ford Focus car and drove around to practices and played all winter. And my season started in late Febuary and early March and I drove all over the United States for golf tournaments. I made swing changes, I got a lot better and it was so cool at just 23 years old.”

Dowling played on the tour for three years, deepening her passion for golf. It was also an experience that made her keenly aware of how much she missed the competitive atmosphere of the college golf scene. This realization ultimately brought her back to Kent State, where she took on the role of assistant coach.

“I played under great coaches at Kent State,” Dowling said. “They will always be a part of my journey. They also made me realize, like wow, you can make a career out of this as a college coach. I love to compete. I’m a golf nerd. It’s my passion, so why not stay around as long as I can?”

Dowling noted that in Canada, coaching isn’t necessarily a career. But once she entered the American golf scene, she was blown away; she could remain in the competition sphere, keeping her title of “golf-nerd.”

Dowling redefined that title coaching the Golden Flashes for two years before taking an assistant coach position at Duke.

It was coaching the Blue Devils that steered Dowling in Florida’s direction. This time, Dowling took the driver’s seat, earning her first head coaching position.

“I was able to take everything from my college coaches, to working alongside some of the best (coaches) in the country and really put my own spin on it,” Dowling said.

That spin was ‘first things first.’

“ ‘First things first’ started when players would hit the ball into trouble,” Dowling said. “What’s the first thing that needs to happen? You have to hit the ball out from under the tree before you can get the ball on the green.”

To hit a ball out from under a tree and onto the green requires adaptation to unique conditions. In the same way, Dowling’s emphasis on adaptability serves as a cornerstone of her coaching career.

Dowling faced such conditions, leaving Florida after three years due to personal reasons. However, she quickly returned to coaching. This time it was at Tennessee, her last stop before reaching Ann Arbor.

At Knoxville, she received word that the head coach position for the Michigan women’s golf team became available. It’s funny; it sort of fell into place seamlessly, like a right place right time scenario. Ann Arbor was an ideal fit, especially considering her family nearby in Canada.

So in 2013, Dowling packed up her Focus and drove it to Michigan. It was a perfect match.

“Michigan was also attractive to me because I loved school as a student,” Dowling said. “I enjoy learning. I think Michigan is a place that really values the education piece. That was attractive to me. And then obviously, all the things that you would think of Michigan and like great resources.”

Carol Hutchins, Michigan softball coaching legend, also happened to be Dowling’s role model. It was clear — Dowling was destined for the Wolverines. All of the pieces fit together, even the cold weather which gave her a taste of home.

So Dowling made it to Ann Arbor and back into the driver’s seat. Her ‘first things first’ philosophy continued to grow and take shape.

“(First things first) then turned into bigger things,” Dowling said. “You can’t become a Big Ten champion if you aren’t taking care of yourself first. During and after pandemic times, we placed an even heavier emphasis on self care. It was that first.”

And it paid off. After years in the making, Dowling and the Wolverines brought home the program’s first Big Ten Championship in 2022.

“I mean, to look collectively at what this team has accomplished in the last 10 years — we won our first Big Ten Championship ever in program history,” Dowling said. “I would say that’s actually really like one of my top highlights and it’s not so much the trophy or the accumulation, it’s the process of culture change and the group that finally did it. They’re a special group.”

For Dowling, coaching isn’t just about winning tournaments. It’s about camaraderie and instilling a mindset that transcends the golf course. That was first thing first, after all.

It’s this dedication and competitive edge combined with a love for learning that defines Dowling’s coaching philosophy. Her approach is what makes Michigan the program what it is today.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but there really is no place like Michigan,” Dowling said.

As her 11th season unfolds, Jan Dowling continues to shape the future of golf at Michigan, leaving an indelible mark on the sport she loves. Her journey from fairways to the Hall of Fame is not just a testament to her golfing prowess but a story of resilience, passion and the pursuit of excellence — a story that resonates far beyond the confines of the golf course and the doors of an old Ford Focus.