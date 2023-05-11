The Michigan women’s golf team has not only been challenged on the course, but in its daily operations as well. The Wolverines have faced numerous challenges and setbacks this season that forced young teammates to claim dominant positions in the lineup.



The NCAA Regionals were no exception.

No. 44 Michigan traveled to The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana to compete in one of six NCAA Regionals for a spot in the NCAA Finals. After a strong start in Round One, the Wolverines were unable to cling to their momentum, placing ninth overall (866, +2).

Before the tournament even began, senior Anika Dy tested positive for COVID, and was unable to travel with the team to Indiana. Dy, a top player for Michigan all season long, is a prominent figure in the team’s leadership and performance. Her absence forced freshman Sydney Sung into Michigan’s lineup. Despite the setback, Sung proved that she deserved the spot by scoring a career low of 71 (-1), getting an eagle on the 17th hole and placing in 13th at the end of the round.

“(Sung) stepped in for us,” Michigan coach Jan Dowling said. “She prepared the last two weeks thinking she wasn’t going to play, but prepared just as hard as she would have if she was in the lineup. Her name got called, and she was ready to go.”

Additionally, senior Hailey Borja and junior Monet Chun both got a 70 (-2), Borja with three birdies and Chun with five. Freshman Lauren Sung and senior Mikaela Schulz came in above and at par, respectively, and the team ended Round One in third place and five under par.

Despite the success during Round One, it did not carry into Rounds Two or Three.

In Round Two, Chun and Borja mirrored each other and shot 71 (-1), shining during a difficult day for the rest of the team. Chun shot four birdies and an eagle while Borja, once again, shot three birdies. Sydney and Lauren each had a significant amount of bogeys that increased both their scores and Michigan’s overall score. Schulz continued the difficult day, shooting 83 (+11). Her score was eliminated in the five-count-four format, finishing her tournament in Round Two after a substitution. The Wolverines finished Round Two in eighth with a score of 294 (+6), and a cumulative score of 577 (+1).

“(Chun) and (Borja) lead the way for us again,” Dowling said. “(We) just had to count a 77 as our four score and a 75 as well. We lost some ground there, but we knew what we had to do going into the last day.”

Dy, despite the odds, made her final appearance at an NCAA Regional in Round Three, overcoming COVID and flying to Indiana. She did not have the opportunity to play a practice round, yet scored 74 (+2) with a strong final five holes at par for each one. Once again, Chun and Borja lowered the team score, providing key contributions. Chun got another 71 (-1), and Borja shot at par. Lauren also came back from her Round Two struggles and shot at par, thanks to an even first nine holes with one birdie and the rest at par.

Round Three was stronger for Michigan, but it wasn’t enough to increase its standing. The team finished in ninth with a final score of 866 (+2).

“No one got hot today and we needed some players to go low to catch those teams,” Dowling said. “But overall, it was a great experience. … I’m really excited about the growth we’ve had this year.”

This season brought the Wolverines countless challenges, forcing them to overcome adversity and come out a stronger team. They played at courses across the country and had young players step up and prove themselves as starters.

“Meeting adversity and embracing the challenge was a big thing for us,” Dowling said. “Learning to adapt faster than other teams … is something I’m really proud of.”

With Borja and Schulz returning for a fifth year, and Chun entering her senior year, Michigan will maintain its strong leadership through the new season.

“(Schulz and Borja) are such consistent people and they’re passionate about golf and … doing what’s best for Michigan,” Dowling said. “It’s been amazing for our three freshmen to see how to be successful at Michigan, and they’re just going to keep doing that.”

Facing adversity made the season difficult for the Wolverines, with numerous hurdles they had to navigate to get to the NCAA Regional. Despite the difficult road and bittersweet end to the season, leadership from seniors along with three new freshmen have the possibility to provide the 2023-24 Michigan team with the depth it needs to place in the top five in the NCAA Regional and advance to the NCAA Finals.