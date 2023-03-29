Coming off of a 10th-place finish at the rain-shortened VyStar Gators Invitational earlier this month, the No. 33 Michigan women’s golf team headed to Phoenix, Arizona to compete in the Ping/ASU Invitational.

The 17-team field, featuring 12 teams within the top 50, proved difficult for the Wolverines, With team scores of 303, 306 and 297, Michigan finished last overall. Senior Hailey Borja led the Wolverines with a tied-50 performance.

“I mean, we really didn’t have a very good week but I’d say for the most part it was short game related, up and downs and putting,” Michigan coach Jan Dowling said. “And then some of it was adjusting to desert golf, which is unique, firm and fast.”

After finishing top-20 at the Wolverines’ last event, senior Anika Dy got off to an unexpectedly poor start on Friday, shooting a 79 that included 8 bogeys. Freshmen Lauren Sung and Sydney Sung shot 79 and 78, respectively, while junior Monet Chun shot a 74. Borja went below her season average 72.43 to shoot an even par 72, with two birdies and two pars.

Heading into Saturday’s action, the Wolverines sat in 15th place. Though they hoped to catalyze a shift in momentum, the desert-like conditions presented a significant challenge for Michigan. The team went on to shoot a 306, dropping into last place in the tournament.

Although Saturday consisted of the whole team shooting above their averages, the most surprising performance was from Borja. She followed her solid round on Friday with an 82, a round that included two double bogeys. Though her score may have reflected a poor performance, she found herself remaining confident in her game.

“Yeah, Saturday was quite weird because I had a lot of great shots,” Borja said. “I feel like I just didn’t have the correct yardages, but I still felt like my game was right there.”

That confidence proved to work out — on Sunday, Borja led the Wolverines with a two under par performance, including an impressive five birdies on the day.

“I kind of kept trusting my game was right there on Saturday and then on Sunday, and that, I believe, really helped,” Borja said. “I trusted my game and stayed committed.”

While the Wolverines didn’t rise any spots on the team leaderboard, they were able to bring their team score down to 297, as Dy followed a 75 on Saturday with another 75 on Sunday.

Chun strung together two scores of 76 on Saturday and Sunday, while Lauren and Sydney Sung went 77, 76 and 78, 79, respectively, to close out the tournament.

While this was a disappointing overall performance for Michigan, the Wolverines look ahead to their final tournament before the Big Ten Championships. They will travel to Ohio State for the Lady Buckeye tournament in a few weeks, looking to improve from their performance in Phoenix.

However, takeaways from the week are not all negative. Borja believes that her game is coming together and will continue to work toward putting together a solid postseason performance.

“In the next couple of weeks, I’ll definitely be doing a lot of putting and chipping and remembering all of it’s about trusting my game,” Borja said. “I think it’s right there for each part to come together at this point.”

Trusting one’s own game and being able to mentally overcome a poor performance is just what the Wolverines will need to do as the postseason approaches.