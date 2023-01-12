Leigha Brown is on a tear.

In five of the last six games for the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team, the fifth-year senior wing has scored at least 20 points, boosting her season averages up to 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

More impressive than her averages, though, are her performances in big games. When the spotlight is on, Brown shines brightest.

“The bigger the game, the more she seems to be able to focus and lock in,” assistant coach Harry Rafferty told The Daily in November.

In four games against ranked opponents this year, that’s held true — Brown’s average points, rebounds and assists in those contests have all exceeded her typical stat lines.

Shifting to the point guard role this season, a position she hasn’t spent much time at since high school, some may have expected to see a dropoff in points. Instead, all of Brown’s numbers are up from last season.

So let’s look at how Brown has gotten here.

A lethal shooter from midrange, Brown can pull up from anywhere between five and 18 feet away from the basket and knock down jumpers. Specializing in shots near the elbow, Brown’s 6-foot-1 frame allows her to elevate over smaller defenders and her quick release gives her the ability to convert on difficult looks.

But guard Brown too tightly, and you open yourself up to what is perhaps an even more dangerous threat than her knockdown jumper: her passing ability.

Assisting on 39% of her teammates’ field goals, Brown has a knack for finding the open player. Whether that’s a well-placed full-court pass in transition, a cross-court pass to the open 3-point shooter on the wing or a kick out after the defense collapses on her, Brown’s on-court vision is unparalleled.

“(Brown’s) just an incredible, incredible playmaker,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Jan. 3 after defeating Penn State. “… When the player you’re talking about has the ball in her hands the majority of the time and has the ability to really make others around her better. … She’s not even a true point guard but she’s running our team like she is.”

She can score like a wing, pass like a point and she always stuffs the stat sheet. Over a four-game stretch earlier this season, Brown’s passes to 3-point shooters allowed the Wolverines to pull away late in three separate matchups. She already has two double-doubles this season and has been on triple-double watch numerous times.

So how do you stop her?

You could lay off her and try to force her to shoot the deep ball — the shot she hits least frequently — but there’s no guarantee that will work. North Carolina took that risk and, well, she lit the Tar Heels up. Brown went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first quarter en route to a 25 point, eight rebound and four assist performance.

The numbers speak for themselves. What doesn’t show up on box scores is the leadership role she plays, somehow simultaneously serving as both the calming presence and hype woman of the team.

Heading into the showdown with North Carolina, Brown made sure sophomore guard Laila Phelia had the confidence she needed to defend the Tar Heels’ leading scorer.

“Going into this matchup, I knew it was gonna be tough,” Phelia said Dec. 20. “And I felt like Leigha helped me a lot with it, and just kind of really brought that confidence and gave me confidence. … She stayed in my ear the whole entire time.”

Combining that leadership with her on-court prowess makes Brown a huge asset for Michigan. It also makes her a headache for opposing teams.

Tasked with coming up with a game plan to stop Leigha Brown, there are many directions you could go. Lay off to defend against her passing and midrange shot, and hope she doesn’t have a good game from deep. Double-team her, and get ready for a lot of shifting and help-side defense as she finds open teammates with ease. Try to get in her head, and hope that doesn’t amplify her competitive spirit and make her play even better.

But whatever you do, there’s a good chance it won’t be enough.