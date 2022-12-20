The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team faces No. 6 North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, and the Wolverines are facing an uphill battle with their first major upset opportunity of the season.

The neutral site showdown — albeit just two hours away from Chapel Hill — is a chance for Michigan to prove that its name should be mentioned in the conversation around the best teams in the nation. It’s an opportunity some of the Wolverines have been looking forward to all season.

“North Carolina is a top program,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Saturday after beating Appalachian State. “… I think our kids — (fifth-year wing) Leigha Brown being first — put a big fat circle around that one because she wants to challenge herself against the best in the country.”

Despite the Tar Heels’ strong early season schedule, the matchup is winnable for Michigan. North Carolina’s best wins came against No. 16 Oregon and No. 14 Iowa State at the Phil Knight Invitational, which the Tar Heels won. North Carolina’s sole loss of the season was a 24-point thumping at No. 4 Indiana in which it looked vulnerable.

To complete the upset, the Wolverines will have to play some of their best basketball of the season. The Daily breaks down what that might look like.

Shutting down a balanced North Carolina offense

The Tar Heels have four of the top 20 scorers in the ACC, each averaging double-digits. Most of that production comes from the guard position, and sophomore guard Laila Phelia will be tasked with shutting one of those talented guards down on defense.

“We rely on Laila a lot to step up and limit those top scores on other teams,” sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder said. “ … There have been games where she’ll play almost 40 minutes and she’s guarding the best player and she’ll give them a hard time the entire game.”

Phelia has consistently guarded opposing teams’ best players all season, including holding App State’s leading scorer scoreless from the field on Saturday. She’s been remarkably effective thus far and will need to have another strong defensive showing on Tuesday in order for Michigan to keep the game close.

Brown and senior guard Maddie Nolan will also have their work cut out for them defending the rest of North Carolina’s talented backcourt, but it’s a challenge they’re sure to welcome. Both are talented defenders, with Nolan having a knack for jumping passing lanes and Brown displaying a strong ability to get the team going in transition off a steal or defensive rebound.

The teams match up well, with a similar guard-dominated style of play. The Wolverines will need to limit the production of the Tar Heels’ guards.

If they can do so, the game could be anyone’s for the taking.

The 3-pointer

Michigan’s 3-point shot has been critical for the team in numerous close victories, but it hasn’t been very consistent. Indiana sank twelve 3-pointers in its victory over North Carolina, and if the Wolverines can emulate that success from deep, they stand a far better chance.

Kampschroeder has been hot from beyond the arc in recent games, making 66.6% of her attempts in December. That type of production will be critical for Michigan, but it will also need to rely on Phelia and Nolan.

Shooting 47.2%, Phelia has been the Wolverines’ best 3-point shooter on the season. Nolan, the team’s best outside shooter last season, has been cold from deep in recent games. For Michigan to successfully utilize the deep ball — a critical weapon if it wants to take down the Tar Heels — Nolan will need to get back to her early-season form.

Which team will start stronger?

Both teams have relied on strong second-half performances to propel them to comeback victories numerous times this season. But the Wolverines likely won’t be able to afford that on Tuesday against their most talented opponent yet.

In Michigan’s only loss this season, coming against Toledo, the Wolverines were down 11 points at halftime and trailed for most of the game. If Michigan falls behind by as large of a margin against a talented Tar Heel defense paced by Destiny Adams’ 19 steals and 15 blocks, clawing back would be a tall order.

Graduate forward Emily Kiser is often one of the first players to get going for the Wolverines. Leading Michigan in scoring with nearly 20 points per game, if she starts strong, the team is likely to follow suit.

Coming off the bench to play alongside Kiser, freshman forward Chyra Evans could have a huge impact on the early tone of the game. After dealing with injuries to open the season, Evans has seen critical minutes in the Wolverines’ three most recent games. She led the team in plus-minus against Northwestern and Toledo and led all bench players in the same metric against App State.

“She has an incredibly, incredibly high IQ and that translates well,” Barnes Arico said. “… She’s played the last three games for us and really just done a great job.”

If Evans enters the game early, she’ll need to immediately perform at the level she’s been playing at since getting healthy. If she can do so, she could have a major impact on the first half, and ultimately the game.

The Wolverines have been looking forward to facing North Carolina for a while, excited by the opportunity the Jumpman Invitational provides and by the chance to pull off a major upset.

“We’re stoked, it’s just such a cool opportunity,” Kampschroeder said with a grin. “North Carolina is obviously a very good team … A really good team that I think we have a great chance of beating, we’re super stoked to play them.”

If Michigan plays a consistent, full game on Tuesday, it has a chance to shock the Tar Heels in their own backyard. The Wolverines have the pieces and capability to do so, all that’s left is to play their best 40 minutes of the season.