Until Tuesday morning, the Michigan women’s basketball team had never signed a recruit that had made the McDonald’s All-American roster. Now, the Wolverines boast two.

No. 11 Syla Swords out of Long Island Lutheran and No. 15 Olivia Olson hailing from Benilde-St. Margaret’s were named to the All-American roster after their standout high school seasons earned them five-star grades. They headline the Wolverines’ recruiting class that ESPN currently lists as No. 7 in the country — the best in Michigan’s history. It is one of just six schools to sign two All-Americans to their respective programs. Swords and Olson join junior guard Greta Kampschroeder, who transferred from Oregon State after her freshman year, as the only All-Americans to ever play for the Wolverines.

The lack of McDonald’s All-Americans in Michigan’s history is partly due to Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico’s leadership style. Barnes Arico intentionally chooses to develop players throughout their collegiate careers from the bottom-up instead of taking athletes who are already at the top of their game out of high school.

For Barnes Arico, that’s an aspect of the job she enjoys the most.

“For me to have the opportunity to watch them come in as babies and leave as grown women, that’s the most fun part of the job,” Barnes Arico said Oct. 23 at Michigan Media Day. “To watch how they develop and (go from) role players to major contributors to all-conference players to some of them All-Americans and WNBA players, it’s really special. … I really love to build those relationships.”

This signing class signals a new era for Barnes Arico, competing for top recruits instead of relying on player development. Both players bring valuable international experience, with Olson winning a gold medal at the U16 Americas in 2021 and Swords representing the Canadian national team at the youth and senior levels. Over the summer, Swords was the only high schooler on the senior team roster at the FIBA AmeriCup, appearing in all eight games and helping the team earn a bronze medal.

Swords is a part of a talented Long Island Lutheran team that includes three other ranked recruits. Her playmaking ability and team-centered attitude will make her a valuable asset to Michigan’s program.

“It’s like she is always one step ahead in figuring out what her team needs,” Barnes Arico said in a press release Nov. 8. “She can find a teammate when that’s the right play, she will go get a rebound when her team needs an extra possession, she will come up with the defensive stop when her team needs the ball back. She just impacts the game in so many different ways and it doesn’t always have to be with the ball in her hands.”

Olson has a similar selflessness and versatility to her game. She recently reached the 2,000-point milestone for her high school on Jan. 4 after being sidelined with a broken hand since November. Dropping 30 points in her first game back from injury shows the toughness that she brings to her team.

“Her feel for the game is on another level,” Barnes Arico said on Nov. 8. “What impresses me most about her is how selfless she is and how great of a teammate she is; everyone loves to play with her.”

For the Wolverines, these All-American signings are a tribute to the team that Barnes Arico that has built from the ground up. Since taking the head coaching job in 2012, she has transformed a once-stagnant program into one of the nation’s top teams. Barnes Arico is the most successful coach in Michigan women’s basketball team history, tallying 253 wins, a WNIT title in 2017, five consecutive NCAA tournament berths, and an Elite Eight appearance in 2022 that earned her Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

The Wolverines weren’t always this successful. From their inception in 1998 until Barnes Arico’s appointment 14 years later, the program had reached the NCAA tournament just four times and had six seasons with less than 15 wins. Under Barnes Arico, the team has had a winning season each year and has etched less than 20 wins only once — although that season was shortened due to COVID-19.

“I don’t even think that I can express completely how powerful I feel about (this recruiting class),” Barnes Arico said Nov. 14th. “The players that came here before them, before we had won at this level, before we had gone to NCAA Tournaments, the players that believed in themselves, like ‘I can create this incredible thing at the University of Michigan. That’s never been done before.’ Who does that? … This ‘24 class (committed) because they watched the players come before and do those incredibly special things.”

Those players helped turn Michigan from an afterthought into a team vying for championships year after year. With Barnes Arico receiving a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the Wolverines look to continue the success they have found under her tenure. And by signing two sought-after recruits in Swords and Olson, Michigan is one step closer to doing that.