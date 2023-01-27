COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups.

The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins and regain their footing in the Big Ten title race. Ultimately, however, they failed to do so, once again falling victim to their turnover tendencies.

Michigan found offensive efficiency early and clung to an early lead, but immediately out of the first media timeout, something was different. The Wolverines didn’t have the same flow on offense. Players weren’t moving as much off the ball, and in combination with increased pressure from the Terrapins, Michigan began committing turnover after turnover.

For the rest of the quarter, Maryland forced five turnovers and cruised on a 13-2 run — gaining a lead it never relinquished.

Much of that spawned from the Terrapins’ aggressive pressure. Maryland’s execution of its plan to throw different defensive schemes — including both man and zone — at the Wolverines exploited their lack of a true point guard.

“Their press just really wore us down too,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And for some of our younger kids that subbed in the game, I think that was probably the first time that they had faced — other than maybe Ohio State — that kind of pressure and that kind of length.”

Against the Buckeyes on Dec. 31, Michigan committed a season-high 27 turnovers as Ohio State prevented the Wolverines from getting into their half court sets or an offensive rhythm.

Against the Terrapins, those exact same issues once again contributed to their downfall.

“I think they were pressuring passes quite a bit to the point where I mean, we’re not open, we can’t really get any ball movement, like we stayed stagnant again,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said. “… It’s not a good combination.”

Not only did the Wolverines’ stationary off-ball guards restrict the flow of their offense, but they also set up easy interceptions for the Terrapins. Run-of-the-mill turnovers allowed Maryland to push the ball and capitalize on Michigan struggling to get into position.

“That’s the kind of players that they are, and that’s the ability that they have,” Barnes Arico said. “So we just need to limit the turnovers (and) do a better job in that area to not allow them so many transition downhill drives.”

Even though the Wolverines forced 17 Maryland turnovers, most of those ended in a whistle rather than a fast break as they only produced five points from those Terrapin turnovers.

In comparison, Maryland guards scored 25 points in transition by forcing Michigan to take the ball out of bounds and set up opportunities for the Terrapin defense to utilize their press — which in turn yielded more turnovers by the Wolverines in the halfcourt.

“We definitely wanted to throw a lot of different looks at them,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “They don’t have a true point guard … so it was important for us to keep them off balance.”

Without a true point guard, Michigan has struggled to break the press and set up their brand of halfcourt offense. Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown — who has taken the burden of the point guard role this season — and sophomore guards Greta Kampschroeder and Ari Wiggins were supposed to be the primary ball handlers trusted to facilitate the offense.

Instead, they committed a combined nine turnovers with some passes appearing utterly careless, sailing out of bounds or directly into the hands of the Terrapins.

Sometimes, the designated point guard wasn’t even the one bringing the ball up the floor against the press. Among others, Kiser and junior wing Elise Stuck were both found in the unfamiliar position of having to set up the offense on multiple possessions.

The inconsistency of the offensive plan after Maryland baskets created an aura of confusion around the Wolverines that only led to more turnovers.

“I feel like they really turned up their pressure a lot,” Phelia said. “And then it seemed like they were in some type of zone for a little bit. But I felt like we also just didn’t really know what to do.”

Michigan made it clear with its 24 total turnovers that it doesn’t know what to do when it faces a team like Maryland that switches up defensive schemes throughout the game. It can only hope that it learns in time for its next big matchup.

Otherwise, the Wolverines may find themselves on the wrong side of another meaningful conference battle.