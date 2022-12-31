Every game offers an opportunity for a team to prove itself. Especially for the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team — which has embraced an underdog mentality this season — each and every contest provides a chance for the Wolverines to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

But not all matchups are created equal. Heading into Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State, Michigan found itself in prime position to make a statement.

And in a rivalry game against the highest-ranked opponent they have faced thus far, the Wolverines (12-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) fell short, commiting a season-high 27 turnovers and ultimately falling to the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0), 66-57.

“That’s their style of play, they force that many turnovers every game,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said postgame. “They’re really good at it, and they really sped us up.”

On Michigan’s first possession of the game, the Wolverines secured three offensive rebounds to facilitate a put-back layup from junior forward Cameron Williams — who went on to score a career-high 18 points. Michigan sustained the hot start, scoring eight unanswered points to force an Ohio State timeout.

Out of the break, however, the Buckeyes woke up and began matching the Wolverines’ energy. Ohio State’s full court press forced Michigan into tough situations, leading to turnovers and momentum shifts. The Wolverines finished the first half with 15 turnovers — almost matching their season average of 16 per game in just two quarters — and the Buckeyes were able to capitalize with nine points off of them.

“Especially in the first quarter, some of (the turnovers) were really unforced,” Barnes Arico told WTKA. “It wasn’t necessarily against their pressure. I think we were super amped up for the game, so to speak, and we were a little frantic to begin with.”

Despite notable physicality and aggression from both teams, shots were not falling on either end of the court in the first 20 minutes. Michigan shot just 31% from the field, with Ohio State just a hair better at 33%. However, after a buzzer-beater that put the Buckeyes up 30-27 heading into the locker room, Ohio State began to find a rhythm on offense — and didn’t look back.

Opening up the second half with a forced turnover followed by an emphatic and-1, the Buckeyes continued to force mistakes while also finding the basket more consistently. That kept Ohio State in command, ending the quarter with a nine-point lead.

The Buckeyes were in control while Michigan was flustered, continuing to turn the ball over — both via forced turnovers and unforced mistakes — and failing to capitalize on free throw opportunities. Not only did the Wolverines finish the game with a season-high turnover mark, but they shot a mere 61% from the charity stripe as well.

However, another buzzer-beater — this time a layup from senior guard Maddie Nolan — gave the Wolverines a glimmer of hope at the end of the third quarter. Three layups from Michigan’s post players and an open 3-pointer from Nolan brought the Wolverines within two points midway through the fourth.

But sloppy play continued to plague Michigan, and the attempted comeback failed to materialize. As the turnovers continued to pile up, many Wolverine possessions were hampered, and fouls allowed Ohio State to extend the lead from the free throw line.

Even worse for Michigan, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown — the only Wolverine with a positive plus/minus — fouled out with just over three minutes left in the game. Sophomore guard Laila Phelia was also forced to the bench in the final minutes after committing her fifth foul.

“Too many fouls, put them at the line way too many times,” Barnes Arico told WTKA. “I think that that really hurt us.”

Ultimately, Michigan’s mistakes — specifically its season-high turnover mark — proved too much to overcome against the Buckeyes.

And because of it, the Wolverines were unable to make the statement that they wanted to in Columbus.