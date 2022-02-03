Thursday’s game between the No. 6 Michigan women’s basketball team and Illinois has been postponed due to inclement weather.

This is the second game the Wolverines have had postponed this season, the first being a home game on Dec. 22 against Eastern Michigan due to internal COVID-19 issues within the Eagles program.

Michigan plans to work with Illinois, and the Big Ten, towards rescheduling the matchup. The Wolverines have stated that if a reschedule is not possible, the game will count as a “no contest” for both programs.

Michigan’s next game will now come against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Feb. 6, in Ann Arbor.