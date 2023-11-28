Few things can electrify a team as much as a drained 3-pointer. And as the season progresses, the Michigan women’s basketball team hopes to develop its spark from behind the arc into a fire.

The Wolverines are showing their capabilities from the 3-point line through their first six games, averaging 32.3%. But that success doesn’t exist in a vacuum — it’s built off strong passing.

“It comes from sharing the ball,” graduate guard Elissa Brett said Friday. “You get help from your teammates. Moving the ball is going to create good 3-point shots.”

Those threes are not contained to just one player — the entire team is up to the task. In Michigan’s first six games, it had four different scoring leaders in the 3-point column. From Brett to junior guard Laila Phelia, the Wolverines have a plethora of weapons from deep.

Michigan’s depth doesn’t simply refer to the players it has on its bench, but also its ability to use the players on the court in different schemes. Strong post performances from graduate forward Taylor Williams and senior forward Cameron Williams keep opponents honest, forcing them to respect passes into the paint. And when the defense collapses, the Wolverines are able to find their players on the perimeter.

“We always (talk about getting) inside-outside touches,” sophomore forward Chyra Evans said Friday. “The ball needs to go inside first. And when the ball goes inside then the defense collapses and opens up open 3-point shots — which I feel like we did a good job with, especially within the zone. … (When we) pass to the high post, people collapse and (when we) pass to the low block, people collapse and then we have open shooters.”

When Michigan gets the ball to its forwards, it usually leads to easy layups or dishes out to the guards to restart the offense and eventually nab a corner three. So it’s no surprise that when the Wolverines rack up more assists, the 3-pointers follow suit.

This was most evident during Michigan’s win against Eastern Michigan on Friday, where it recorded a season-high 10 shots from behind the arc and notched 23 assists. That 3-point charge was led by junior guard Greta Kampschreoder, whose 4-for-4 clip from downtown earned her a new career high.

“Greta is a phenomenal shooter,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said on Friday. “I try to encourage her every game to shoot it, sometimes she passes on some when she’s wide open. She puts so much extra time into it, she’s always in the gym working on it. I really never want her to pass on it. I was happy that today she really took advantage of those and knocked them down.”

Barnes Arico’s confidence in Kampschroeders’ 3-point ability extends to the rest of the team, too. As a result, the potential for every position to be a threat from behind the arc makes guarding the Wolverines’ offense that much harder.

On any given possession, opponents may have to guard Brett, whose 94 3-point field goals last season at Bowling Green earned her second place in the MAC. Defenders may also choose to guard Phelia, whose ability to drive into defenders, turn on a dime, and quickly release a shot makes her a threat at every spot on the floor — including from deep. In Michigans’ season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 6, Phelia made three triples, contributing to a 25-point showing.

The Wolverines have not been challenged much in their young season. But against their only ranked opponent thus far, they scored a measly 49 points en route to a loss against then-No. 23 Ole Miss. In that matchup, Michigan shot 28.6% from three, greater than its percentage from the field. When all else fails, the Wolverines are showing that they can rely on strong performances from deep.

Michigan has the tools to be a problem for opponents as the team chemistry of its young squad continues to develop. And when the Wolverines head into conference play, staying multidimensional will be crucial for them to grow that 3-point spark into a blazing flame.