Caitlin Clark is coming to town.

The nation’s third-leading scorer is bringing the rest of No. 16 Iowa with her, of course, but the bulk of the basketball world’s focus is on Clark — as it has been for the past two-and-a-half years.

There’s good reason for that spotlight.

Clark, leading the Hawkeyes’ seventh-ranked scoring offense, averages just over 27 points per game. She’s not just a lethal scoring threat, though. The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year also averages 6.9 assists and 7.4 boards per game. A finalist for or winner of nearly every award she was eligible for last season, the All-American is once again on the watchlist for just about every award in the country.

“Everybody knows Caitlin Clark,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Tuesday. “ … She had a special night here last year and dropped a whole mess of points. But we came away with the win and we were up pretty big in that game. So really focusing on how we got that lead. And trying to be able to contain her is going to be really important.”

Stopping Clark is no easy feat; some might consider the task sisyphean. In two games against Michigan last season, she scored a career-high 46 points in an Iowa loss and 38 points en route to earning a win just a few weeks later. This year, her season-low scoring is an impressive 19 points.

But the 14th-ranked Wolverines are a team that has a player-driven goal of being the best defensive unit in the nation, an ambition that has been reiterated time and time again.

“I’d say we are a very good defensive team and that’s something that we really pride ourselves on,” junior wing Elise Stuck said. “I think that Iowa is a great test of that.”

For the most part, Michigan has been able to live up to that billing. The Wolverines have the Big Ten’s second-best scoring defense and held Ohio State — the only conference team with a more productive offense than the Hawkeyes — to a season-low 66 points.

And at the helm of that defensive unit, sophomore guard Laila Phelia looks like she’ll be a pretty good match for Clark.

One of the Wolverines’ best defenders, Phelia has been tasked with covering opponents’ best guard all season long. And each time, Phelia has delivered. She held North Carolina’s leading scorer to 2-for-13 from the field and kept Appalachian State’s leading scorer from making a single field goal all game — and she’s been delivering performances like that all year.

“(Phelia’s) had the assignment of locking down the other team’s best player all season long,” Barnes Arico said after defeating App State. “And if you look at the box score after every single game, she probably held them to their season low.”

Holding Clark to a season low is an ambitious goal, but Phelia’s had some practice.

Last season, as a freshman who started about half of Michigan’s games, Phelia had the majority of the defensive assignment on Clark. Although it was a task shared between multiple players, she held her own for most of the game. Michigan held Clark to 21 points through 30 minutes in last year’s first meeting before Clark exploded for 25 points in the fourth quarter alone.

“(The Hawkeyes) have a lot of offensive power,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said. “We’ve seen it all year long, but we’re also a really good defensive team. So I think locking into that knowing the scout, knowing what people on their team want to do, trying to make them score in different ways.”

This year, with Phelia seeing remarkable growth and minutes, the showdown is likely going to be even better. The battle between Clark and Phelia is a microcosm of the fight between one of the top offenses and one of the top defenses in the country that’s likely to unfold on Saturday. The winner of that one-on-one battle will put their team in a much better position to win the war.

A win delivers a greater chance of ending the regular season ranked atop the Big Ten. A win means a shot at a two-day bye in the Big Ten Tournament in March. And for Michigan, a win is much more likely if Clark is limited.

Caitlin Clark is coming to Ann Arbor. What she hopes to do is clear as day.

The only question is if the Wolverines can keep Clark from raining on their parade.